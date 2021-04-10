The 10 largest silver mines in the world in 2020 – report





Editor’s Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of the daily news! Grab a few minutes with our quick summary of today’s news you need to read and expert opinions. Register here! (Kitco News) – Kitco ranked the world’s 10 largest silver mines based on production reported for the calendar year 2020. The ranking excludes the Vindanta Sindesar Khurd mine, located in India. Only about 30% of the annual supply comes from primary silver mines while more than a third is produced in lead / zinc operations and another 20% from copper mines. The polymetallic mineral deposits from which silver is extracted make up more than two-thirds of the world’s silver resources. 1. KGHM Mining Center, Poland. 39.2 Moz. The KGHM Polska Miedz Mining Center consists of the primary copper mines Rudna, Polkowice-Sieroszowice and Lubin located in Poland. In addition to copper, it is also an important source of silver, gold and other metals. With 39.2 Moz silver mined in 2020, KGHM Polska Miedz is the largest silver production operation worldwide. 2. Penasquito, Mexico. 27.8 Moz. The Newmonts Penasquito polymetallic mine is Mexico’s largest gold producer, consisting of two open pits Peasco and Chile Colorado containing gold, silver, lead and zinc. Penasquito is an open pit mine that uses grinding and grinding processing, in two sulfur processing lines 50,000 tons / day and a high pressure grinding rotary circuit 30,000 tons / day. Penasquito increased silver production by 22% in 2020 to 27.8 Moz and ranks second on the list of largest silver production operations worldwide. 3. Dukat, Russia. 18.2 Moz. The Dukat silver mine is one of the first and original assets of Polymetals. It is the largest primary silver operation in Russia and the main operation of Polymetals. Dukat silver production fell by 6%, from 19.3 million ounces in 2019 to 18.2 million in 2019. The planned decline in the Omsukchan concentrator silver scale led to a 6% drop in silver production in both Q4 and year full 2020. 4. Antamine, Peru. 16.4 Moz. The Antamina mine is a large copper-zinc-molybdenum-silver-lead operation, located in the Andes Mountains 270 kilometers north of Lima, Peru. The tank is located at an average altitude of 4,200 meters. The owners are BHP Billiton plc (33.75%), Glencore plc (33.75%), Teck (22.5%) and Mitsubishi Corporation (10%). Mining is an open operation, truck / shovel. A 302-kilometer slurry concentrate pipeline transports copper and zinc concentrates to the port for delivery to smelters and refineries around the world. 5. Saucito, Mexico. 15.5 Moz. Located in Zacatecas, Mexico, 8 km SW of the Fresnillo mine, Saucito is one of Fresnillo’s most important assets. Silver production in Saucito fell 10% compared to 2019 (17.2 Moz). 6. San Julian, Mexico. 13.3 Moz. The silver gold mine at San Julien in Mexico is the Fresnillos cornerstone project. The geological potential identified in the region so far may be sufficient to create a new mining circle in the future. The San Julin project involves the construction of two plants: i) a dynamic cleaning plant to treat ore from the veins and ii) a swimming plant with a capacity of 6,000 tpd to process ore from the dispersed body. 7. Fresnillo, Mexico. 13.1 Moz. The eponymous Fresnillo mine is the seventh largest producer of silver and one of the oldest continuously operating mines in the world. Extraordinary record that mining operations have been recorded in the country since 1554. 8. Cannington, Australia. 11.6 Moz. The Can32ton South 32s silver-lead-zinc mine, located in northwest Queensland, was a long-time undisputed leader in silver production, with a record 44 million ounces of silver achieved in 2005. Since then, silver production fell sharply due to reduced silver grades, and Cannington finally lost its number one position in recent years, dropping to eighth place in 2020. 9. Chuquicamata, Chile. 10.9 Moz. The Codelcos Chuquicamata Mine, one of the largest open pit copper mines and the second deepest mine in the world, is located 1,650 km north of Santiago, Chile. The mine, popularly known as Chuqui, has been operating since 1910. Chuqui is a primary copper mine while it is also a major source of silver, gold and molybdenum. Chuqui is the ninth largest silver production operation in the world. 10. Greens Creek, USA. 10.5 Moz. The 100% owned and operated Greek Creek mine in southeastern Alaska is one of the largest and lowest cost primary silver mines in the world and is the company’s money-generating engine. The Greens Creek mineral body contains silver, zinc, gold and lead, and lies within the Admiralty Island National Monument, an environmentally sensitive area. Greens Creek is an underground mine which produces approximately 2,100 to 2,300 tons of ore per day. The primary mining methods are cutting and filling and stopping the long hole. The 10 largest silver mines in the world in 2020 – Kitco Mining operations country Main owner / operator Production Ag Ag 2020, Moz Production Ag 2019, Moz % change 1 KGHM Polska poland KGHM 39.2 40.2 -2 2 Penasquito Mexico Newmont 27.8 22.7 22 3 ducat Russia Polymetal 18.2 19.3 -6 4 Antamine PERU Glencore / BHP 16.4 15 9 5 Saucito Mexico Fresnillo 15.5 17.2 -10 6 St. Julian Mexico Fresnillo 13.3 13 2 7 Fresnillo Mexico Fresnillo 13.1 13 1 8 Cannington Australia Jug32 11.6 12.3 -6 9 Chuquicamata Chile Codelco 10.9 7.2 51 10 Green Stream US Minera Hekla 10.5 9.9 6

