



Quebec reported 1,754 new cases Saturday and 13 more deaths. Two previously reported deaths are no longer attributed to COVID-19.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 324,848 confirmed cases and 10,737 people have died.

There are 583 people in hospital (an increase of 14), including 138 in intensive care (an increase of four).

73,023 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours for a total of 1,829,011 hundredDec. 14 In its latest COVID-19 update, the province reported 1,754 new cases, the highest number since Jan. 17. As the number of cases is increasing, so is the number of people in the hospital. And while the workload in Montreal and Laval has been steady in recent days, residents will have to adjust to an earlier time of curfew from tomorrow evening. It is moving from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Prime Minister Franois Legault says this is a necessary “preventive” measure to stop people from gathering inside and to avoid an outbreak of COVID-19 cases. But some experts and officials say there is no strong evidence that the curfew, first imposed three months ago, has had a direct impact on the spread of the virus. The Quebec City region continues to be the province’s worst-hit country, with more than 400 cases reported for the third day in a row. Emergency measures in Quebec City, Lvis and Gatineau, as well as cities in the Chaudire-Appalaches region, have been extended until at least April 19. It was initially decided to remove them on Monday. In those municipalities, restaurant dining rooms, gyms, hairdressers and other non-essential businesses will remain closed, and the curfew is set at 8 p.m. On Saturday, the Chaudire-Appalachesregion reported 220 cases in a single-day record after 218 infections were reported on Friday. There was also a noticeable increase in the Saguenay region of 40 new cases compared to an average of 22 in the previous five days. As of Monday, school staff, day care workers, police, prison guards and other key workers working in Montreal will be able to make vaccination appointments on the Clic-Sant website. People aged 60 and younger who have high-risk chronic illness and receive treatment or consult with their hospital doctors are able to book their appointments as of yesterday. The Ministry of Health issued a document Thursday clarifying what constitutes a chronic disease or underlying condition. Travel restrictions Quebecalso moved to restrict travel to and from regions less affected by COVID-19. As of this weekend, most people living in the orange and red areas are prohibited from traveling to the toy and green areas, and may face fines if they do not comply. There are eight specific exceptions, including people traveling for medical reasons, commercial transportation, and people having to care for a primary or secondary residence. Five regions are currently in the oryellowzones areas, including Nunavik, the Cree territories of James Bay, the North Coast, northern Quebec, and the Gasp-Magdalen Islands. Top COVID-19 stories today What are the symptoms of COVID-19? Ethe.

New or worsening cough.

Difficulty breathing.

Sudden loss of smell without a busy nose.

Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea). If you think you may have COVID-19, the government requires that you call 18776444545 to make an appointment at a screening clinic. To book an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go to the online portal Quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545. Quebec Government Reminders to Prevent the Spread of COVID-19: Wash your hands often.

Avoid touching the face.

Wear a mask or face mask when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces throughout the province.

when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces throughout the province. Stay at least two feet away from other people as much as possible.

Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay abroad. You can find information on COVID-19 in the provincehereand information on the situation in Montrealhere.

