Canadian researchers want to avoid health risks and the spread of age-based vaccines





TORONTO – Canadian researchers are calling for a more nuanced approach to vaccinating the population, moving away from focusing on age and health risks and towards a fairer reach. The researchers looked at data from 61,000 Canadians to determine how much they are considered at risk for COVID-19 based on health conditions. They found that 75 percent had at least one condition that increases the risk for serious illness from COVID-19. The study was published in the Journal of the Canadian Medical Association on Friday. “When 75 percent of people are eligible, that’s not really the priority,” Finlay McAlister, a professor in the School of Medicine and Dentistry at the University of Alberta and lead author, said in a press release. To prioritize those at higher risk for contracting COVID-19, use plans will need to move away from the age and risk factor models currently in use. “The third wave is showing us that the most vulnerable are people in economically marginalized neighborhoods, Amazon factories and Superstores, where there are many people nearby, a group that was not given priority for vaccination before,” McAlister said. He said that while age and risk factors may have been an appropriate measure in the first wave of the spread, it no longer meets the needs of Canadians, especially as supplies are limited. The authors agree with the decision of the National Immunization Advisory Committee to extend the time between the first and second doses of the vaccine, except in special patients, such as those with cancer or who have had an organ transplant as they seem to receive only immunity to partial. “We want as many people as possible to develop immunity as soon as possible so that there is less opportunity for new variants to develop,” McAlister said.







