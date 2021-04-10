Liberals decide to debate basic universal, pharmaceutical income at national convention





Grassroots Liberals have accepted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s call to “build better” with pleasure, coming up with a host of proposals to make Canada’s economy fairer, more inclusive and more environmentally sustainable. Their first 42 are for debate and voting today at the Liberal National Congress, with sponsors hoping they will enter the party platform for the next election, if not the budget that will be unveiled in more than a week. Read more: Former Bank of Canada Governor Promises Support for Liberals, Does Not Mean He Will Run Priority solutions include universal basic income calls, special basic income guaranteed for families with disabilities, a national pharmacy program, and a ten percent increase in old-age insurance for Canadians 70 and older. Others call for a “new green deal” to ensure a fair and equitable transition to zero-net carbon emissions by 2050, investment in “transformation projects” to create jobs for workers shifted from that transition and tax incentives for large corporations to invest in renewable resources resource development. The story goes down the ad There are also calls for investment in affordable housing, a trans-Canadian high-speed rail line, expanded high-speed Internet access and measures to turn Canada into an “agricultural superpower”. There are several resolutions that provide ways to pay for all new costly investments, except one that requires the imposition of an inheritance tax on all assets over $ 2 million and a 40 percent reduction in the capital gains tax exemption. Trends Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has died. Here’s what happens next

Ontario reports more than 3,800 new cases of coronavirus, 19 deaths Some of the non-binding resolutions relate to the government’s stated intention to spend up to $ 100 billion to supply a green, comprehensive economic recovery, on top of the $ 380 billion deficit plus already growing by helping Canadians stay on sea ​​during the COVID-19 pandemic.









3:07 Freeland says COVID-19 has created a ‘window of opportunity’ to address national childcare





But Trudeau has already signaled his lack of enthusiasm for the universal idea of ​​basic income, suggesting that now is not the time to start a costly overhaul of the country’s social security network. The story goes down the ad The parliamentary budget official last week concluded that a universal underlying income could halve Canada’s poverty rate in just one year, but at a huge cost: $ 85 billion in 2021-22, rising to $ 93 billion dollars in 2025-26. Read more: ‘Mitigation is not a bad thing’: Liberals hope to avoid controversy at 3-day congress Toronto MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, one of the champions of the idea within the Liberal parliamentary group, says he understands the price is scary. Still, he hopes that the adoption of the resolution today would push the government to gradually move towards a basic income. He notes that at the 2018 convention, the Liberals passed a resolution calling for the decriminalization of all illegal drug use. Trudeau rejected the idea at the time, but Erskine-Smith notes that his government has since moved towards treating drug addiction as a public health issue rather than a criminal one, including with proposed legislation repealing mandatory minimum sentences for minor drug offenses. Trudeau also initially opposed the legalization of cannabis, despite a party resolution calling for it to later change its mind. His government legalized recreational marijuana during its first term. Trudeau will conclude the convention three days later today with a keynote address. © 2021 Canadian Press







