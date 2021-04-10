Critical care physician urges Ford government, feeds to coordinate transfer of ICU nurses from other provinces to Ontario

A critical care physician in Toronto is calling on the state and federal government to begin coordinating the transfer of intensive care nurses from other provinces to Ontario as the number of COVID-19 patients in ICU beds across the province approaches 600.

Dr. Michael Warner, medical director of critical care at Toronto Hospital Michael Garron, said Saturday that there are now 572 patients with COVID-19 in Ontario intensive care units, a new record in the province. The province reported an even higher figure Saturday, showing that at least 585 patients with COVID-19 are currently in the ICU.

In a video posted on social media, Warner said the province saw a record 77 77 new COVID-19 patients admitted to the ICU over a 24-hour period.

Unfortunately the situation will get much worse. Now on paper, Ontario has about 2,300 ICU beds. However, in practice, we have much less because we just can’t staff them, Warner said in the video.

We can open SickKids for adult patients, we can move patients from Toronto to Kingston and beyond, but we will eventually run out of places to move patients because we do not have enough trained staff to care for them.

Last week, SickKids Hospital announced it had opened an eight-bed unit for adult patients with COVID-19 in a bid to help increase ICU capacity in the city.

A spokesman for Ornge confirmed to CP24 on Saturday that the air ambulance service has already begun transferring patients to SickKids.

On Friday, the province issued emergency orders that would allow hospitals to transfer patients to another hospital without obtaining their consent during “major growth events”.

The orders came a day after most Ontario hospitals were instructed to suspend all elective surgeries due to the alarming number of COVID-19 patients in the ICU.

Warner said the influx into ICU patients means Ontario hospitals may soon be forced to implement a triage protocol that would see doctors prioritize caring for those with the best chances of survival.

That could happen very quickly, Warner said.

We need to move this forward. We need to anticipate this and the provinces need to work together and I think the federal government needs to get involved to help coordinate the transfer of health care worker resources from the least affected provinces to the most affected provinces, particularly Ontario.

Ontario urgently needs ICN RN and other trained healthcare staff to staff the beds we have on paper. To avoid a triage situation @ongov & @fordnation should work with other Prime Ministers under the supervision of @JustinTrudeau to reallocate healthcare workers ASAP. pic.twitter.com/33yEM33ACH Michael Warner (@drmwarner) 10 April 2021

He said the GTA is in dire need of ICU nurses to help care for patients who are already in the hospital and those who will be admitted in the coming days.

We know the Atlantic provinces have done an excellent job because of their health care policies and the sacrifice of their citizens, but if we find ourselves in a situation where they are having elective surgeries in Halifax and we are a patient of triaging in Toronto, that just can’t happen, Warned added.