Radio The CBC The House: Campaign for Canada’s Progressive Voters

Vaccine variants

Canada is experiencing a rapid increase in the number of cases involving more transmissible variants of the coronavirus. More than 25,000 cases of the three variants have been reported across the country so far.

Host Chris Hall talks to Mel Crayden, medical director of the public health lab at the BC Center for Disease Control, about the variants that trigger a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and how they could compromise the country’s vaccination efforts.

Where do the Liberals and the NDP go next?

The three-day Liberal Party political congress ends on Saturday. Delegates gathered practically this week to determine the priorities that could lead the Liberals to the next election. Liberal Party President Suzanne Cowan sits down with host Chris Hall to talk about the voting party in which the party is falling in love and how.

House also talks to two NDP MPs about their party congress this weekend, the upcoming budget and a possible election. Alexandre Boulerice is a three-year veteran and the last trace of the Orange Wave in Quebec. Laurel Collins is a novice MP from Victoria, a journey where traditional NDP control is threatened by the popularity of the Green Party.

Finally, political strategists David Herle and Anne McGrath praise the efforts of both parties to establish similar policies and to love progressive voters. Plus, insiders discuss how the parties have changed and what path they will take for themselves in the future.

Prince Philip’s legacy in Canada

Prince Philip first visited Canada in 1950 and over the years made more than 70 visits or stops in the country. Former Governor-General Michalle Jean talks to him House about her recollections of the Duke of Edinburgh, his relationship with Canada, and what he meant about the Commonwealth.