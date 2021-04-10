Earthquake in Indonesia kills 8 in Java, shakes Bali; there is no tsunami risk





MALANG, Indonesia (AP) A strong earthquake killed at least eight people, injured 23 others and damaged more than 300 buildings on Indonesia’s main island of Java and was also felt at the Bali resort, officials said on Saturday. No tsunami alert was issued. The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck off the south coast of the islands at 2:00 pm local time (0700 GMT). It was concentrated 45 kilometers (28 miles) south of the town of Sumberpucung in Malang County in East Java province, at a depth of 82 kilometers (51 miles). Rahmat Triyono, head of the Indonesian Earthquake and Tsunami Center, said in a statement that the underwater tremor had no potential to cause a tsunami. Still, he urged people to stay away from landslides or rocks that have the potential for landslides. It was the second deadly disaster to hit Indonesia this week after Tropical Cyclone Seroja triggered a heavy downpour on Sunday that killed at least 174 people and left 48 still missing. Some victims were buried in slippery mud or lava solidified by a volcanic eruption in November, while others were taken by rapid flooding. Thousands of homes damaged. Saturday’s quake caused rocks to fall to kill a woman on a motorcycle and seriously injured her husband in East Javas Lumajang district, said Raditya Jati, spokeswoman for the National Disaster Mitigation Agency. He said dozens of houses were damaged across the district and rescue teams had retrieved two bodies from under the rubble in Kali Uling village. Two people were also confirmed killed in an area bordering Lumajang and Malang districts, while one person was found dead under rubble in Malang. Television reports showed people running in panic from shopping malls and buildings in several cities in East Java province. The Indonesia search and rescue agency released videos and photos of damaged houses and buildings, including a ceiling at a hospital in Blitar, a neighboring town of Malang. Authorities were still collecting information about the full extent of casualties and damage in the affected areas. Indonesia, a vast archipelago of 270 million people, is often hit by earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, and tsunamis due to its location in the Ring of Fire, an arc of volcanoes and fault lines in the Pacific Basin. In January, a magnitude 6.2 earthquake killed at least 105 people and injured nearly 6,500, while more than 92,000 were displaced after hitting Mamuju and Majene districts in West Sulawesi province. ____ Associated Press writer Niniek Karmini in Jakarta, Indonesia contributed to this report. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

