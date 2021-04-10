



The mourners spoke of Philips work with around 780 charities and organizations, particularly its Duke of Edinburgh Award, which seeks to build trust and resilience among young people. But they also recalled his role as the perfect royal wife, supporting the queen in thousands of public engagements and state visits. The story goes down the ad We had a really tough year all of us and people got together in a very special moment, said Carolina Przeniewska, originally from Poland, who came to Buckingham Place with her 5-year-old daughter Grace. So I wanted her to see it and I wanted to do her respect. At Buckingham Palace, the Queen’s residence in London, lovers took a cold, gray day to line up and catch the snake through the black iron gates, where tourists normally wait to watch the guard change. People were allowed to approach the gates one by one to dump their tributes as police tried to control the crowd amid restrictions on the Britains coronavirus. The crowd was smaller at Windsor Castle, west of the capital, where a steady stream of oils quietly approached the gates to leave bright spring bouquets on a lawn strip. The story goes down the ad People want to show their respect for Philip and the queen, who turns 95 this month and will celebrate 70 years on the throne next year, said Nick Bullen, co-founder and editor-in-chief of True Royalty TV. If the queen was not loved enough, that would take her to another level now, Bullen said. This is a woman who will bury her husband and then in a few days later will celebrate her birthday and step into her platinum jubilee year. So I think people will just gather around the queen as much as they do the Duke of Edinburgh. Philip, the son of a Greek prince, and the future queen first met as teenagers. They were married in 1947 when she was 21 and he was a 26-year-old naval officer. The story goes down the ad Elizabeth became queen when her father died in 1952. At her coronation, Philip swore to be his wife the man of life and limbs and settled into a life in support of the monarch. Philip retired from public life in 2017. At the time, he had performed more than 22,000 public engagements himself, delivering 5,496 speeches and made 637 solo trips abroad, in addition to countless other appearances by queens. He was a hero to me because he was the man I could look at, said Nurtr Omar, a 20-year-old who was born in Somalia and now lives in Britain, said outside Buckingham Palace. He showed me what I can achieve with my life, whether you are royal or not. You have to do a lot of work to achieve what you want. The story goes down the ad Flower homage rose throughout the day, even after the Royal Family on Friday urged people not to visit royal residences to pay their respects due to public health concerns. Instead of flowers, the family asked people to consider making donations to charity. But for Windsor resident Billy Dohil, the day had to do with history. He took his children to the castle so they could be part of it. As they grow, remember this well, said Dohil, 39. Well remember the royal family and (she) will be a part of their lives. So we wanted to come here to do our homage. My eldest five year old son wanted to bring some flowers and just placed them himself. Associated Press writers James Brooks and Tom Rayner contributed. For APs full coverage of Prince Philip’s death go to https://apnews.com/hub/prince-philip Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

