COVID-19: World Health Organization chief hits ‘shocking imbalance’ of vaccine doses for poor countries | World News
There remains a “shocking imbalance” in the global distribution of coronavirus vaccines, said the head of the World Health Organization.
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that on average, one in four people in rich countries have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccines – compared to just one in 500 in low-income nations.
Mr Ghebreyesus spoke as it emerged that up to 60 countries, including some of the poorest in the world, could be stuck giving the first pictures of coronavirus vaccination, as almost all deliveries through the global program aimed at helping them are blocked by the end of June.
COVAX, the global initiative to provide vaccines to poor countries, will only ship those cleared by the WHO, and countries are growing increasingly unbearable as deliveries have been halted since Monday.
Mr Ghebreyesus said: “There remains a shocking imbalance in the global distribution of vaccines.”
Less than two million doses of COVAX were cleared to be shipped to 92 countries in the developing world over the past two weeks – the same amount injected into Britain alone, according to data compiled daily by UNICEF.
The lack of vaccines stems largely from India’s decision to ban the export of vaccines from its Serum Institute factory.
The site produces the vast majority of AstraZeneca doses that COVAX is estimated to supply to about one-third of the global population at a time when coronavirus is growing worldwide.
At the vaccination tents set up at Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi, many of those arriving for their first strokes are not worried about when the second one will arrive.
Oscar Odinga, a civil servant, said: “My fear if I do not take the second dose, my immune system will be weak, so I may die.”
WHO internal documents obtained by the AP news agency show uncertainty about shipments “is causing some countries to lose confidence in COVAX (the effort)”.
This is said to be pushing the organization to consider speeding up its adoption of vaccines from China and Russia, which are not authorized by any regulator in Europe or North America.
The WHO declined to comment specifically on questions raised in the internal materials but previously said the countries were “very eager” to get the vaccines as soon as possible and insisted it had not heard any complaints about process.
Concern over the link between the AstraZeneca shot and infrequent blood clots has also “created nervousness about both its safety and efficacy,” the WHO noted.
Among the proposed solutions is a decision to “accelerate the review of additional products” by China and Russia.
The WHO said in March that it may be possible to green Chinese vaccines by the end of April.
Some experts have noted that Sinopharm and Sinovac, two vaccines made in China, have no published data and there are reports of people in need of a third dose to be protected.
Earlier this month, the WHO called on rich countries to urgently distribute 10 million doses to meet the UN target of starting COVID-19 vaccinations in each country within the first 100 days of the year.
