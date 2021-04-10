Within the 3,000-year-old ‘lost golden city’ of Egypt

A “lost golden city” in Egypt dating back 3,400 years has been discovered in what has been called the most important discovery in the country since Tutankhamen’s tomb in 1922.

The city, buried under sand near the modern city of Luxor for three millennia, was discovered in September 2020 by a team led by Egyptian archaeologist Zahi Hawass and unveiled to the world on Thursday.

“This is amazing because we actually know a lot about graves and the afterlife,” Hawass said as he gave NBC News a tour of the site. “But now we are discovering a big city to tell us for the first time about the lives of people during the Golden Age.”

A new archaeological find in Luxor, Egypt, could change our understanding of ancient kingdoms. Zahi Hawass Center for Egyptology / via Reuters

“Every piece of sand can tell us the lives of people, how people lived at that time, how people lived in the golden age, when Egypt ruled the world,” he said.

“We spent a lot of time talking about mummies and talking about how they died, the ritual of their deaths. And this is the ritual of their lives.”

The city is the largest discovered by ancient Egypt and has only been partially excavated. Artifacts including rings, scarabs and colored pottery confirmed dating to the reign of Amenhotep III, who ruled Egypt from 1391 to 1353 BC.

The Hawass team was searching for Tutankhamen Mortuary Temple and was surprised to find a series of clay walls rising from the sand, about 10 meters long and built in a zig-zag pattern characteristic of the period. Other archaeologists had previously searched and had failed to find the city.

A series of discoveries from the “lost golden city” just discovered near Luxor, Egypt, discovered Thursday. Zahi Hawass Center for Egyptology / via Reuters

With its storage houses, grinding stones, kilns and areas for meat production, and daily tools still intact, the place gives a rare glimpse of an Egyptian working city.

“The discovery of this lost city is the second most important archaeological discovery since Tutankhamen Tomb,” Betsy Brian, a professor of Egyptology at Johns Hopkins University, said in a press release from the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities.

Surprisingly, the team discovered a buried skeleton lying with its arms extended to its side and the remains of a rope around its knees. The ministry statement described this as “strange” and said it would be investigated.

An archeological find in the “lost golden city” of Luxor. Zahi Hawass Center for Egyptology / via Reuters

A container, containing about 22 pounds of boiled or dried meat, came with an inscription. “That year 37, he wore meat for the third Heb Sed festival from the Kha site slaughterhouse slaughterhouse made by the luwy butcher.”

The Egyptian team said the statement, which cites two people living and working in the city, also confirms that the city was active during the reign of Amenhotep III along with his son Akhenaten, who was succeeded by Tutankhamen.

Upcoming excavations at a cemetery and unopened graves on site may help to answer even more questions about the period.

Hannah Pethen, a British archaeologist and honorary associate of the University of Liverpool, who worked on excavations in Egypt but was not involved in the Luxor excavations, said the discovery was a landmark in understanding the region.

“Everyone loves the thought of an exciting, untouched tomb, but in reality this is probably more significant and important than if it were the tomb of a pharaoh,” she said.

“We have many graves and we know a lot about them, but we do not have much evidence of how the Egyptians lived and worked in their cities.”

The wreckage of what is thought to be a resident of Luxor’s “lost golden city” was unveiled on Thursday. Zahi Hawass Center for Egyptology / via Reuters

The newly discovered city is now one of the three sites from the temple of Rameses III in the same period in Medinet Habu and the temple of Amenhotep III in Memnon and the main role of the newly discovered city may be in confirming that the things found there were common throughout the empire.

“This is really the main settlement on the west bank of the Nile from this period, so it will be directly connected to the tombs and cemeteries there, so we are adding our meaning to that landscape. We have tombs, temples and now we have a quite a big city, “Pethen said.

One of the greatest mysteries of the period is why Akhenaten and his queen, Nefertiti, abandoned their religion and kingdom in Thebes (modern-day Luxor) to build a new city where they worshiped the sun. Some hope the lost city will provide data, but not everyone is optimistic.

“I would not put money into it. Ahkenaten is in the habit of keeping his secrets, we have had several opportunities over the last 150 years to learn more, but somehow it has never come out,” Pethen said.

But as Hawass puts it, our understanding of the ancient world is changing all the time: “You never know what the sands of Egypt may hide.”

Charlene Gubash and Molly Hunter contributed to the report from Luxor, Egypt.