State Election Commission cites pandemic, postpones Gandhinagar civil polls





Citing the dangers and difficulties posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Gujarat State Election Commission on Saturday postponed the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation (GMC) elections scheduled for April 18. The polls have been suspended until further notice, according to an order issued by the SEC. The SEC observed that the current situation in Gujarat is more serious than the situation that prevailed in the country during October 2020 when the Commission postponed local elections by three months. She said the polls at the GMC will create obstacles for the administration which is currently busy in the fight against Covid-19 and vaccine administration. He said the turnout could also fall as voters will not turn out to vote due to the current Covid-19 situation. The SEC also said it has received some requests to postpone the polls. He cited letters and emails sent by Prime Minister Vijay Rupani, BJP state president CR Paatil, GPCC president Amit Chavda, AAP, BSP among others. The SEC also cited a request made to the President of the High Court of Gujarat by Congress MLA Gyasuddin Sheikh in March 2020 where the MLA noted the increase in infections in Covid-19 infections in Gujarat and asked the court to postpone the surveys. The SEC stated that due to From 8 pm to 6 am the curfew within the boundaries of the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation, political parties and candidates will not be able to campaign extensively and they will not be able to campaign in micro-content areas. On March 19, the SEC announced elections for the corporation on April 18. The last Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation elections were held in 2016 and the body will remain in force until May 5 this year. On February 21 and 28, the SEC conducted polls for six municipal corporations, 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayats and 231 taluka panchayats where 4.06 crore were eligible to cast their ballots.

