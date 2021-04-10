Charles: Royal family ‘deeply grateful’ for world support | World News

LONDONR (AP) Britain’s Prince Charles paid a sincere tribute to his beloved Pope, “on Saturday as Buckingham Palace offered sketches of a royal funeral to be attended by the family and broadcast worldwide.

As Queen Elizabeth II and other relatives mourned, Charles offered a deeply personal video message saying the royal family was deeply grateful for the outpouring of support they received after the death Friday of his 99-year-old father, Prince Philip. The heir to the throne said he was affected by the number of people around the world who have shared the loss and grief of his families.

My dear Pope was a very special person who I think, above all, would have been amazed by the reaction and the touching things that had been said about him, Charles said, speaking from his home in the Highgrove Southwest England. And from that point of view we are, my family, deeply grateful for all of them. It will support us in this particular loss and in this particularly sad time.

Philips Royal Ceremonial Burial will take place April 17 at Castle Windsor a poor service amid the COVID-19 pandemic that will be completely closed to the public. The palace insisted that the kings would strictly adhere to national virus guidelines, measures that in theory would bring the wearing of masks in a confined space and social distancing. The palace declined to comment on the specifics.

Philip, the queen’s 73-year-old husband, who was also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, participated in planning his funeral and his focus on the family was in line with his wishes. Duke also participated in the modeling of the modified Land Rover that will hold his coffin.

Although ceremonial arrangements have been reduced, the occasion will celebrate and recognize the life of the dukes and his more than 70 years of service to the Queen, UK and Commonwealth, a palace spokesman said on Saturday as he spoke on condition of anonymity in line with the policy.

Prince Harry, the grandson of Philips, who resigned from royal duties last year and now lives in California, will attend the service in Windsor along with other members of the royal family. His wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is pregnant and has been advised by her doctor not to make the long journey to the UK

Another non-show will be Prime Minister Boris Johnson, whose office said he would not attend because current coronavirus restrictions limit funerals to 30 people, so staying away from this will allow as many family members as possible. possible. “

The Palace urged the public not to gather in Windsor or Buckingham Palace in London to pay their respects to Philip’s advice which was not fully heeded by many.

Earlier Saturday, military teams across the UK and on ships at sea opened the 41-gun salute to mark Philip’s death, honoring the former naval officer whom they considered one of their own.

Batteries in London, Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast the capitals of the four nations that make up the UK, as well as other cities around the UK and the Gibraltar Mediterranean Post opened the barrage at one-minute intervals starting at noon. Ships including HMS Montrose, a frigate patrolling the Persian Gulf, offered their greetings.

The Duke of Edinburgh served among us during World War II and he remained committed to the Royal Navy and the Armed Forces as a whole, General Nick Carter, Chief of Defense Staff, said in a statement. A well lived life. His Royal Highness leaves us with a legacy of unbreakable spirit, determination and an unwavering sense of duty.

Members of the Commonwealth, a group of 54 countries headed by the queen, were also invited to honor Philip. The Australian Defense Force began its salute at 5pm outside the House of Parliament in Canberra and New Zealand planned to offer its homage on Sunday.

Philip joined the Royal Navy as a cadet in 1939 and once had a promising military career. In 1941, he was honored for his service during the battle of Cape Matapan off the coast of Greece, when his control of searchlights aboard the HMS Valiant allowed the warship to determine enemy ships in the dark. Philip rose to the rank of commander before retiring from active duty.

Two years after the war ended, Philip married Elizabeth at Westminster Abbey when she was 21 and he was 26. Philips’ maritime career came to an abrupt end when King George VI died in 1952 and his wife became queen.

At the coronation of queens in 1953, Philip swore to be his wife the man of life and limbs and settled into a life that supported the monarch. The couple had four children Charles, heir to the throne, Anne, Andrew and Edward.

Before retiring from official duties in 2017, the prince performed more than 22,000 public solo engagements and supported over 780 organizations, including the Duke of Edinburgh Award for Youth.

Members of the public continued to honor Philips’s service life, leaving flowers Saturday outside Buckingham Palace and Castle of Windsor.

I think everyone would love to do their homage, said Maureen Field, 67, outside Windsor Castle. Because of the virus, many people have to stay away. He did not want a big funeral. He wanted a very private time with his family to say goodbye to them. So we all have to respect that.

Mike Williams, 50, traveled from his home in Surrey, southwest London, to Buckingham Palace to honor the prince.

I think there is a massive loss to the country and the world, so we wanted to come and do honors, Williams said. I don’t know what achieves, but I just felt like the right thing to do.

Associated Press writer James Brooks and Tom Rayner contributed.

For APs go to the full coverage of Prince Philip’s death https://apnews.com/hub/prince-philip