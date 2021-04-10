Farmers block suburban highways for 24 hours; the passengers redirected





Increasing their protest against the three farm laws, farmers began a 24-hour blockade of the West and East suburban highways at 8 a.m. Saturday, stating that their goal is to put pressure on the government and not disturb people. Both highways will be closed until 8 a.m. Sunday. Passengers are being redirected by police and volunteers from highway entry points. Amrit Pal (18), a protester from Patiala, started redirecting vehicles near the entrance point of the Eastern Highway (Kundli-Ghaziabad-Palwal) at 8 am. Whenever a car or bicycle reached the point, he suggested an alternative route. “My friend and I volunteered to stop people at the entrance as they would stop anyway. “We advised them to go back so as not to waste too much fuel,” he said. Farmers block the Kundli tax on the western suburban highway in Haryana on Saturday. (Photo Express by Praveen Khanna) A few kilometers from the entry point, a stage was set up by the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) and carts were set up to block the road. Satnam Singh Pannu, president of the KMSC state, said, “We are here to tell the government that we are dissatisfied with the laws. We do not want to disturb ordinary people. In case there is an ambulance or a family with an emergency, we are letting them pass. ” On the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (Western) highway, about 10 police officers were stationed at the entry point. An officer said, “Haryana Police officers had announced that the highways would be blocked in advance. Therefore, most people were aware and avoided coming to this side. Otherwise, we are suggesting alternative routes. ” In case anyone was heading towards Delhi, they were asked to cross the Singhu border and surrounding villages. Those heading to parts of Haryana were told to use the Rohtak road. Near the payment square in Kundli, a stage was set up by Samyukt Kisan Morcha as hundreds of farmers sat on carpets on the ground. Lakhvir Singh (30) from Fatehgarh Sahib of Punjab, who arrived at the protest site on Friday night, said, “We have come prepared with mattresses in our carts. There is plenty of food and water around. We have been using the payment square baths. ” Five trucks were serving food on site and water was being distributed at regular intervals. A clumsy volunteer said they had fed about 1,000 people since morning. Further, five ambulances were on site to care for medical emergencies. Harjinder Singh (43) and nine other protesters from Ludhiana came specially for the highway protest Saturday morning. He said: “This is our fifth time in protest. We arrived last night with 250 bottles of water and are handing them out. ”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos