International students hope for stability with Biden’s election

BOSTON When Faisal Halabeya came to the United States to study at Boston University, he eagerly awaited a sense of community on an open campus that is home to thousands of international scholars.

Three years later, shocked by the Trump administration’s anti-immigration rhetoric and troubled by the difficulty of obtaining a work visa, Halabeya is making post-graduation plans to return home to Finland.

It was always a challenge listening to the rhetoric coming out of Washington, Halabeya said. Whether it was things like the threat of visa cancellation or border closure He always felt anxious going through US customs, being questioned, as if they just thought you had a bad intention of coming to the US i want to be in a place where no one can tell me to leave because i belong there.

Halabeya is not the only international student looking elsewhere for personal stability and professional opportunities.

Between the fall of 2019 and the fall of 2020, the total number of international students studying at U.S. universities fell by 16%, while new international student enrollment fell by 43%, according to a November 2020 survey conducted from the Institute of International Education. The unprecedented decline could have major consequences for higher education institutions in Massachusetts.

The change is likely to be attributed to the pandemic, but international education professionals worry it could signal an impact on Trump administration’s immigration measures, as a separate census has recorded three consecutive years of declining international enrollment in degrees in the US.

‘Xenophobic Rhetoric’

For the past four years, international students and researchers have had to endure travel bans, executive orders, harmful regulatory action, and xenophobic rhetoric from top US government officials, including Esther D. Brimmer, CEO and CEO of NAFSA: The International Educators Association said in a statement. The lack of a coordinated national pandemic response made the situation even more difficult.

During the pandemic, international students were confronted with conflicting instructions on the Student and Visitor Exchange Program, travel restrictions, and suspensions to the normal processing of visas at U.S. embassies and consulates.

Last summer, Trump officials stated that international students should attend classes in person or leave the United States before a Harvard and MIT-led lawsuit forced DHS to withdraw, but only for returned international students. Young foreign students whose campuses had returned to distance learning were barred from entering the country.

Some experts worry that the pandemic may have reinforced declining international registration trends.

The United States has historically been a top destination for international students, drawn to research opportunities, non-hierarchical interaction between faculty and students, and a social campus environment. But the IIE survey found that international students were discouraged by the visa process and high tuition costs, as well as by the political climate and the feeling of being unwanted.

Policy changes by the Trump administration changed the perception of the U.S. as a welcoming destination for international students, scholars, researchers, and all immigrants, said Rachel Banks, senior director of public policy and legislative strategy at NAFSA. Such policies, combined with proactive competition from other countries, contributed to a shocking effect on international study and research in the United States.

International students may look elsewhere for opportunities to gain work experience after graduation: global competition ranked among the reasons for the drop in enrollment in the IIE study. In contrast to the fall of the US, the UK, Canada and Australia have seen an increase in enrollment.

Last year, more than 223,500 students about one in five student visa holders participated in the Optional Practical Training, a program that allows graduates to stay and work for up to three years.

For those who want to stay, there are few opportunities. Congress did not raise the limit on the number of H1-B skilled workers visas issued annually to 85,000 since 2005. Last May, the Trump administration considered suspending the OPT program, NBC News reported.

Halabeya said he was shocked by the difficulty of staying in the United States after earning a degree as an F-1 student, a visa that allows foreigners to enter the United States as full-time students at accredited academic institutions.

In the U.S., being an F-1 student carries a temporary designation, Halabeya said. They call you non-immigrant and do not want you to stay. You even have to prove that you are not planning to stay.

This feels very strange to me, he added. You just made me stay here for four years to get an education and now you do not want me to stay and contribute to the economy and create jobs.

I hope for reform

Halabeya said he hopes to see the Biden administration reform the immigration system and allow international students to easily become permanent residents. He noted Canada, which offers a path to permanent residence for international students.

In recruiting their students overseas, the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada promote international graduates to be given priority in obtaining work visas and permanent residency.

People need to have more guarantees or assurances that if they come to the US and invest four years of their lives in their education here, they can actually stay, Halabeya said.

Home to the oldest and most prestigious colleges in the country, Massachusetts remains one of the states with the most international students, with 73,695 students enrolled in the 2019-20 academic year, up from 71,098 in 2018-19, according to IIE data.

But if nationwide trends were to be maintained in Massachusetts, higher education institutions and the state economy in general could pay a heavy price for unattractive immigration policies.

Luis Marentes, an associate professor at UMass Amherst, said a drop in the number of international students at Massachusetts universities would be dramatic for the quality of higher education and put institutions in difficult financial situations.

International students bring different cultural perspectives and approaches, Marentes said. Local students get a broader understanding of the world. But there are more than intellectual benefits.

Because they pay full tuition, international students are also revenue generators for our universities, he added.

In the 2018-19 academic year, international students and their families contributed $ 3.2 billion to the Massachusetts economy and supported 38,799 jobs in the state, according to a NAFSA analysis.

On his first day in office, Biden proposed immigration reform that would make it easier for international students earning graduate degrees in STEM fields to stay in the United States after graduation, an encouraging signal for future international scholars.

A recent survey of more than 800 prospective international students found that 76% of respondents have an improved perception of the United States as a result of Biden’s election, and 67% indicated they are now more likely to choose the country as a study destination.

But beyond the immigration barriers that arose under the Trump administration, prospective international students may also have noticed a peak in the social and political tensions that culminated last November. For Marentes, the legacy of the Trump administrations could have a lasting effect on the perceptions of the United States abroad.

I have a feeling that Biden will make the country look more hospitable to international students, Marentes said. But international students may worry that four years from now, these policies and attitudes are coming back.

When you are studying here, you are coming for more than a year and you are looking for stability, he added. I feel that with some of the political violence and racial tensions we have seen, some people are even anxious to visit the US together.

Halabeya said the pandemic has revealed a polarized political climate and an inadequate social security network, which could make the United States less attractive to prospective international students.

Improved has improved slightly with the Bidens administration, but the high temperature of this political climate is tiring, he said. In the US, political issues permeate every aspect of your life. You are constantly hearing about inequality and injustice, and you start to feel very overwhelmed. This has pushed me to look for a place to live, which is a little quieter on that front.

The pandemic has also really highlighted U.S. inequalities and that is not appealing to anyone, he added. To be convinced to stay here and start a family, I would need the same kind of social security network that exists in most western world paid family leave, free or affordable health care, insurance of unemployment, free or free college education. These things need to happen for the US to continue to be a place where people can bring their families or start a family and be confident that they will be able to see it through.