International students hope for stability with Biden's election

BOSTON When Faisal Halabeya came to the United States to study at Boston University, he eagerly awaited a sense of community on an open campus that is home to thousands of international scholars.

Three years later, shocked by the Trump administration’s anti-immigration rhetoric and troubled by the difficulty of obtaining a work visa, Halabeya is making post-graduation plans to return home to Finland.

It was always a challenge listening to the rhetoric coming out of Washington, Halabeya said. Whether it was things like the threat of visa cancellation or border closure He always felt anxious going through US customs, being questioned, as if they just thought you had a bad intention of coming to the US i want to be in a place where no one can tell me to leave because i belong there.

Halabeya is not the only international student looking elsewhere for personal stability and professional opportunities.

Between the fall of 2019 and the fall of 2020, the total number of international students studying at U.S. universities fell by 16%, while new international student enrollment fell by 43%, according to a November 2020 survey conducted from the Institute of International Education. The unprecedented decline could have major consequences for higher education institutions in Massachusetts.

The change is likely to be attributed to the pandemic, but international education professionals worry it could signal an impact on Trump administration’s immigration measures, as a separate census has recorded three consecutive years of declining international enrollment in degrees in the US.

