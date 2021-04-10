Prince Philip’s funeral was set for April 17 as a private meeting amid fears of a pandemic

Philip was the longest-lived husband in British history and the husband of Queen Elizabeth II for 73 years, and the royal family said he expressed his wishes for a low affair. He died Friday at the age of 99, just two months scared of the sign of the century. There will be eight days of national mourning.

Prince Harry will travel from Southern California to attend the funeral, but his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, will not rely on medical advice, a couple spokeswoman said. Meghan is pregnant with their second child, due to summer. She suffered a miscarriage last year, which she too wrote for in the New York Times.

The funeral list is so narrow that Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would not attend to open a seat for a member of the royal family. Philip and Elizabeth have four children, eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, plus their spouses.

On Saturday, Prince Charles issued a video recording of his Highgrove estate in Gloucestershire. He came out of the house, dressed in a blue suit and black tie, looking desperate and calling on Prince Philip, my dear father.

Prince Charles made a statement regarding the death of his father on 10 April. (The Royal Family Channel)

Charles began, speaking without notes: I especially mean … My father, I think the last 70 years, has given the most outstanding, most dedicated service to the queen, my family and the country, and also the whole of komonuelthit. And, as you can imagine, my family and I miss my dad so much.

He was, Charles added, a much-loved and valued figure.

He concluded: Thank you. Thank you. Then he turned and headed back inside his house, as viewers could hear birds calling from the property gardens.

Burial will take place entirely within the walls of Windsor Castle. The Palace announced: The Coffin of His Royal Highness will be carried in a Land Rover built for the purpose for which the Duke was involved in the project supported by the Military Pall Holders, in a small Ceremonial Procession from the State Entrance to St Georges Chapel, for Burial Service

The Eight Palbers and Dean of Windsor and Archbishop of Canterbury. who will run, will not be counted in the 30 limit, the BBC reported.

Since the announcement of her death at noon Friday, the Queen has been visited in Windsor by Charles and her three other children, Anne, Andrew and Edward.

Around the country on Saturday, signs of mourning were everywhere: the royal staff in black, a 41-round gun salute. Union Jack was half staffed and will remain so until the day after the funeral.

Many of these homages are based on a long-standing royal protocol. Others reflect pandemic-related limitations.

To announce the death of Philips on Friday, a plaque, according to royal tradition, was placed in front of Buckingham Palace, reading: It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty the Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness Prince Philip , Duke of Edinburgh.

However, she was removed later in the day amid fears she was drawing crowds in border crossings at public rallies.

Given the safety and well-being of the public and in accordance with government guidelines, members of the public are required not to gather in crowds, the palace said in a statement Friday. Those wishing to express their condolences are asked to do so in the safest way possible, and not to gather at the Royal Residences.

The British, however, continued to gather to pay homage with flowers in front of the palaces and to mark the moment in photographs and collective mourning.

At noon in Britain, a nationwide salute with 41 guns was held to honor the former naval officer and World War II veteran.

The Church of England, which is officially headed by Elizabeth, published sources of prayer that churches be used during the period of mourning.

Others included moments of silence distanced from society in their Saturday plans, such as at sporting events, which the prince zealously supported.

Prince Philip’s complicated life and legacy dominated British media coverage on Saturday. Over many decades, Prince Philip developed the range in the British press: occasionally cursing, mocking and praising everything from poor comments to his careful service to the crown.

But some were disappointed by the attention on the late Duke of Edinburgh in a year in which the coronavirus has officially killed nearly 3 million people worldwide and more than 125,000 in Britain.

There was also concern that coverage of Philips’s death on Friday was overshadowing other pressing developments in Britain, such as the ongoing riots in Northern Ireland over Brexit trade rules, as well as breaches of attention to smaller parts. flatterers of his life and the influence of the British monarchies.

Protesters in a Unionist area of ​​Belfast on April 7 set fire to vehicles and attacked police with stones in a series of violence that began last week. (Reuters)

Initial assessments by the Britains Broadcast Audition Board found that the BBC and ITV, two British networks that on Friday withdrew further coverage to give priority to the royal news, had big drop in viewers this week compared to the past. according to the Independent. The BBC created an online form specifically for complaints related to Philip coverage.

Although corporations [BBC] accustomed to finding himself in the midst of Britains culture wars, his treatment of Philips death points to a deeper question over the ability of a national broadcaster to force the country together to mourn for a single individual in an era where audiences are fragmented and less respectful, he reported guardian.

The British media also covered the condolences coming from leaders around the world, including Pope Francis and the five living former US presidents.