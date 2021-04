Russian military construction on the Ukrainian border has raised concerns in the United States and Europe. The story goes down the ad I informed the Turkish parties in detail about the situation in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine – Donbass and Crimea – in particular about the violation of human rights on the peninsula and its continued militarization, Zelenskyy said at a joint press conference. On a visit to the troops, Zelenskyy said violations of a July ceasefire were on the rise. Separatist authorities have also accused Ukrainian forces of violating the ceasefire. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called for the continuation of a ceasefire in eastern Ukraine and for both sides to find a solution to the conflict through dialogue. Hopefully the disturbing escalation we have observed on the ground recently will end as soon as possible, he said. The story goes down the ad Erdogan said Turkey strongly defended Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty and reiterated Turkey’s decision not to recognize the 2014 Russian annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula. Crimean Tatars have ethnic ties to Turkey. Zelenskyy said that Turkey’s support was important for the restoration of Ukrainian territories. The two leaders also discussed the security of the Black Sea, which borders the two nations. “Our basic goal is for the Black Sea to continue to be a sea of ​​peace and co-operation,” Erdogan said. We do not want escalating tensions in our common geography under any circumstances. Erdogan added that Turkey’s co-operation with Ukraine did not mean it was taking a stand against any other country. Turkey is a NATO member but Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin have established a close personal relationship, signing energy, defense and trade agreements. They have also reached out to opposing parties in other conflicts, including Syria, Libya and Nago-Karabakh. The story goes down the ad The Turkish and Russian presidents spoke by telephone on Friday, discussing Ukraine and other issues. The Kremlin said Putin had expressed concern that Ukraine had recently resumed dangerous provocations on the line of contact in eastern Ukraine. Yuras Karmanau in Kiev contributed. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

