Top 10 World News: Gun greetings for Prince Philip, Indonesia earthquake, more, World News





Gun salutes were fired across the UK and at sea to pay tribute to Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II. The 99-year-old Duke of Edinburgh passed away on Friday. Meanwhile, a magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck Java Island in Indonesia on Saturday. There have been reports of loss of life and property damage. In other news, Ukraine has warned it could be provoked by Russian ‘aggression’ on the Ukraine-Russia border. Read this and more in our Top 10 News World review. Gun salutations opened across the UK as a tribute to Prince Philip The shootings took place in London, Edinburgh, Cardiff, Belfast and also at naval bases and ships at sea. Ukraine: May be provoked due to Russian ‘aggression’ Ukraine has raised the issue of gathering Russian forces near the Ukraine-Russia border US, Iran clash over sanctions; The US sees a possible ‘stalemate’ The two nations presented tough stances such as indirect talks in Vienna on how to bring the two back into full compliance with the agreement reached for the week, with some delegates citing progress Yemen: The battle for Marib is heating up If oil-rich Marib falls to Houthi rebels, it will be a major blow to Yemeni government Indonesia: The island of Java was shaken by a magnitude 6.0 earthquake The quake affected cities and towns across East Java, home to 40.7 million people and surrounding provinces, including the resort island of Bali, according to Indonesian media. Iran launches advanced centrifuges a day after nuclear deal talks Iran nuclear deal reached by US and other world powers with Iran in 2015. Former US President Donald Trump unilaterally pulled the US out of the deal in 2018 India fastest to administer 100 million doses of COVID vaccines Development is sure to give further impetus to India’s fight against coronavirus pandemic Protests erupt in Pak demanding that Imran Khan apologize for the rape statement The demonstration was organized on Thursday by human rights activists and civil society representatives outside the National Press Club here, Pakistan International News reported. Western Australia prepares for ‘worst case scenario’ as Cyclone Seroja approaches Residents in the West Australian and Gascoyne regions of Western Australia are being asked to finalize their emergency plans as the cyclone is expected to intensify into a category three overnight, hitting an area where buildings are not designed to withstand cyclonic winds World Bank says to commit $ 2 billion to vaccines in developing countries by end of April The $ 2 billion is part of a $ 12 billion fund that the World Bank has made generally available for vaccine development, distribution and production in low- and middle-income countries, Van Trotsenburg told a World Bank forum.

