St. Vincent ash-covered structures for more volcanic eruptions

Friday’s eruption at La Soufrire, its first major since 1979, transformed the lush island towns and villages into gloomy and gray versions of themselves. A strong sulfur wind was inevitable on Saturday and the ash covered everything, penetrating through houses, cars and noses and obscuring the sunlight that make the island so popular with tourists.

Chellise Rogers, who lives in the village of Biabou, which is in an area of ​​St. Vincent that is considered safe, said she could hear constant roaring.

It’s exciting and scary at the same time, she said. (It is the first time) that I witness a volcanic eruption.

Scientists warn that eruptions could continue for days or even weeks and that the worst could have come to come.

The first shock is not necessarily the biggest eruption this volcano will give, Richard Robertson, a geologist with the University of the West Indies Seismic Research Center, told a news conference.

About 16,000 people had to leave their ash-covered communities with as many items as they could fit in suitcases and backpacks. However, there were no reports of any deaths or injuries from the initial blast or those that followed. Before blowing, the government ordered people to evacuate the most dangerous area around the volcano 4,003 meters (1,220 meters) after scientists warned that magma was moving close to the surface.

Ralph Gonsalves, prime minister of the 32 islands that make up the land of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, told local NBC Radio that people need to stay calm, be patient and continue to try to protect themselves from the coronavirus. He said officials were trying to find the best way to collect and dispose of the ash, which covered an airport runway near the capital Kingstown, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south, and fell as far as Barbados, about 120 miles ( 190 kilometers) to the east.

It is difficult to breathe, said the Prime Minister, adding that although the volcano was erupting less, a large clump of ash remained. What grows must decrease.

Although Gonsalves said it may take up to four months for life to return to normal, he is confident it will happen.

Agriculture will be badly affected, and we may have animal losses and have to make house repairs. But if we have life and strength, we will build it better, stronger, together, he said.

People who did not heed the initial evacuation order rushed to do so on Saturday. At least some ash-covered evacuations were rescued by small boats and headed for other parts of the main island, which makes up 90% of the country’s total land.

About 3,200 people were sheltered in 78 government-run shelters and four empty cruise ships were ready to take in more evacuators to nearby islands, with a group of more than 130 already sent to St. Lucia. Those staying in the shelter were tested for COVID-19, with anyone who tested positive being sent to an isolation center.

Nearby nations, including Antigua and Grenada, also offered to get evacuated.

On Saturday, some people swept outside their homes and locked their doors and windows in hopes of keeping the ashes.

We were hearing moaning from here and witnessing lightning strikes last night, said Rukersha Jackson, a 22-year-old marketing specialist who lives with her family just outside the mandatory evacuation area. That area covers the northern third of St. Vincent and is on the opposite side of Kingstown, where most of the country more than 100,000 people live.

Ash has forced the cancellation of some flights and poor visibility has limited evacuations in some areas. Officials warned that St. Lucia in the north and Grenada in the south could fall lightly ash, though most of it was expected to head northeast of the Atlantic Ocean.

Although ash may seem scary, it will not harm healthy people in the short term, said Claire Horwell, a professor at Durham University in the UK who will analyze the ash released by La Soufrire. She recommended that people wear face masks, long sleeves and pants to avoid irritation.

Volcanic ash looks really scary and is really awful for people who have never been exposed before, but for most healthy people, it’s more of an annoyance, said Horwell, who is also director of the International Risk Network of Volcanic Health.

However, she warned that ash and gases, especially sulfur dioxide, could affect asthmatics and others with chronic health conditions.

La Soufrire last had a significant eruption in 1979. An eruption in 1902 killed approximately 1,600 people.

The volcano had a small eruption in December, which prompted regional experts to fly to analyze the formation of a new volcanic dome and changes in its crater lake, among others.

The eastern Caribbean has 19 living volcanoes, including two underwater near Grenada. One of them, Kick Em Jenny, has been active in recent years. But the most active volcano of all is the Soufrire Hills in Montserrat. It has erupted continuously since 1995, destroying the capital of Plymouth and killing at least 19 people in 1997.

Coto reported from San Juan, Puerto Rico.