Greek PM calls for swift investigation into journalist’s murder





Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has called for a “swift solution” to an investigation into the shocking murder of a crime journalist, convicted by top EU officials, political parties and unions. “By express order (of the Prime Minister), the investigation will be expedited to the maximum extent,” Civil Defense Minister Michalis Chrysohoidis told reporters after being called to an emergency meeting by Mr Mitsotakis. Giorgos Karaivaz, who worked for the private Star station and ran the news blog bloko.gr, was shot several times yesterday as he got out of his car outside his home in the southern Athens district of Alimos, witnesses said. He had just returned home from work. A police source said the 52-year-old journalist had been shot by two men on a motorcycle. Seventeen bullet casings were found at the scene. The police minister called the killing a “serious crime”, adding that “the victim’s status as a journalist gives the case a special significance”. The murder was quickly condemned by the European Commissioner and the Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights. “The murder of a journalist is a disgusting, cowardly act,” Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen wrote yesterday. The murder of a journalist is a despised, cowardly act. Europe stands for freedom. And freedom of the press may be the most sacred of all. Journalists must be able to work safely. My thoughts are with George Karaivaz’s family. I hope that the criminals will be brought to justice soon. – Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) April 9, 2021 “Europe stands for freedom. And press freedom can be the most sacred of all. Journalists must be able to work safely,” she said. Mr. Karaivaz had worked for some of the leading Greek newspapers and television channels in a 32-year career. “(He) was one of the most experienced crime reporters in the field … and was kept under a lot of scrutiny by colleagues,” the Esiea union of Athens daily newspaper reporters said in a statement. The Greek police officers’ federation said Mr Karaivaz was personally interested in improving working conditions for law enforcement and was “strongly critical of anyone” standing in the way of their union. While Greek media offices are often the target of fire bombings and vandalism, killings of journalists are rare.







