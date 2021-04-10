4 killed as CISF opens fire after gang attack in Bengal | India News





COOCH BEHAR / KOLKATA: Five people were killed, four of them when a CISF unit that was attacked opened fire on a crowd in Cooch Behars Sitalkuchi on Saturday as the fourth round of voting in Bengals turned out to be the bloodiest and most divisive. eight-stage elections so far.

A 14-year-old boy was among several injured in seven rounds of fire by the CISF that left four villagers dead. The Election Commission opposed the vote in booth 126 of the constituency, based on a report by special observer Vivek Dube.

The first victim of Saturday’s violence was 18-year-old Ananda Burman, who was shot by two cyclists as she emerged from a polling booth after giving the first vote of her life.

Cooch Behar SP Debasish Dhar said Burman died before he could be taken to hospital. Trinamool and BJP blamed each other for the death, which happened around 9am and seemed to set the tone for the rest of the day. Two people were arrested in connection with the attack as the EC requested a report on the incident.

The problems started 45 minutes later in Amtali Madhyamaik Shiksha Kendra, about 15 km away, after 14-year-old Md Manik collapsed near a polling booth. Villagers said his mother had asked him to wait outside before entering to vote. Three women from the neighborhood were trying to resurrect Manik when CISF staff guarding the stand left to check on the riot.

The CISF team offered to move the boy to a hospital, reports that reached the EC office in Kolkata suggested. But according to another account based on what some villagers said, Manik was injured in an attack by CISF personnel.

About 350 people gathered in no time and attacked the CISF team and others, including unit head Sunil Kumar, a 32-year-old house guard, two survey officers and an Asha worker, sources said.

The mob reportedly tried to snatch firearms from CISF personnel. A rapid response team heading to the scene was apparently described by area residents and their vehicle was looted.

According to officials, CISF personnel fired two bullets into the air at first, but this failed to disperse the crowd. They then fired seven bullets in self-defense, resulting in death. Initial investigation revealed that the force opened fire in self-defense as some of the crowd tried to grab their weapons, Annapa DIG (Jalpaiguri range) said.

PS Dhar confirmed what Annapa said. They (CISF men) were defeated and fired in self-defense.

Reports sent to the EC also cited self-defense as the reason for the shooting. But a report released by the BSF (South Bengal) inspector general and CAPF knot officer for Bengal AK Singh disputed that version. The report, shared with the media, said the shooting occurred twice first when 50-60 people attacked a CISF patrol taking a round of the area along with local police representatives to clear people resisting voters from reaching voting booths.

A child fell into the brawl and the perpetrators started damaging the unit vehicle and attacked the staff. The team responded in self-defense and fired six bullets into the air to disperse the crowd, the report said.

The BSF report suggested that police also fired in the direction of the crowd. PS Dhar denied any shooting by police officers.

The second incident occurred around 10.30am. About 150 people returned to attack booth number 126, attacked polling officials and CISF personnel and tried to grab their weapons, the report said. Security forces initially fired two bullets into the air and, after that, seven more bullets at the advancing crowd. The dead were identified as Chhalmu Mia, Jobed Ali, Amzad Hossain and Nameed Mia.

In Kolkata, raw bombs were dropped on a housing complex and sparkling dust sprayed with voting agents on a daily cycle of disruption, particularly in the southern localities of Kasba and Jadavpur.

Residents of Rose Valley Apartments in Kustia in Tiljala said they were left dusted by two lobbied bombs from the back of the compound around 1.30pm, minutes before some residents gathered to cast their ballots at a primary center. health nearby. The kids would play here every other day. Today being election day, we had asked them to stay inside, said Sharad Agarwal, a resident of the complex.

At a booth near Jadavpur, two elderly women polling agents needed medical attention after their eyes were sprayed with burning powder by an alleged fake voter. Both Dipti Lahiri (71), a CPM poll agent, and Sunanda Das (64), representing an Independent candidate, stood before the attack.

BJP claimed that its agent in Shahid Smriti Colony was attacked and stopped from the stand. Similar allegations of assault on two BJP workers were filed by party candidate Jadavpur Rinku Naskar in the Kendua area.

In Kasba, another locality in southern Kolkata, BJP claimed that Trinamool workers targeted specific apartments and snatched voter ID cards. Trinamool disputed the claim.

Twice Dinhata MLA Udayan Guha was allegedly attacked by BJP supporters when he was coming out of a booth in the Bhataguri area. In Hooghly, the car of actor-MP and BJP candidate Locket Chatterjees was attacked by a group carrying black flags. She claimed the attack was revenge for her attempt to stop manipulating efforts at a booth.

BJPs Behala actor and candidate Payel Sarkars’s car was allegedly vandalized by Trinamool supporters when she was visiting a booth in the area. Vaishali Dalmiya, the BJP candidate from Bally, was also attacked and a car in her convoy was vandalized, allegedly by Trinamool workers, while she was visiting the booth in Liluah. Trinamool pointed the finger for disruption at the BJP over the violence.

( With contributions from Dwaipayan Ghosh, Tamaghna Banerjee & Rohit Khanna )

