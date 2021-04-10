After snatching a crown, Mrs. The world gives up on itself





The last winning years of Mrs. World, a beauty pageant for married women, said she would return her crown after she snatched one of the heads of Ms.’s 2021 winner. Sri Lanka World, claiming she was divorced in violation of competition rules. Pushpika de Silva had just been crowned Mrs. Sri Lanka World at a competition in Colombo, Sri Lanka, last weekend when Caroline Jurie, the 2020 World Lady winner, took to the stage and announced that there is a rule that you should be married and not divorced. So, she said, I’m taking my first step by saying the crown goes to the first runner – up. Mrs. Jurie, 28, then pulled the crown from Mrs.’s head. De Silvas, pulling her hair during the process, before putting them in second place, which was holding back tears, and later delivered an acceptance speech. Mrs. De Silva left the stage while Mrs. The jury, the two runners-up and Chula Padmendra, a Sri Lankan model who was also on stage, hugged. Mrs. Padmendra applauded and raised her fist in the victorious air. The brawl reminded her of the 2009 Video Music Awards, when Kanye West stormed on stage and grabbed a microphone from Taylor Swift, who had just won Best Female Video, stating: I’ll let you finish, but Beyonc had one of the best videos of all time.

Competition Ms. The world describes itself in Facebook as the first beauty contest in the world for married women, created in 1984. Mrs. The jury was crowned Mrs. The world in the 2020 competition in Las Vegas, according to organizations website. Mrs. De Silva said on a Facebook posting after the episode she was separated and not divorced. She said she had suffered injuries to my skull and was pursuing legal action against Ms. Jurie for the injustice and insult that occurred. Police arrested Mrs. Jury and Mrs. Pandmendra with charges of simple injury and criminal cause, BBC news reported. “Even though my crown has been stolen in front of everyone with insults, I will keep my head straight,” wrote Ms. de Silva. A representative of the organization Mrs. World, which is based in California, according to its Facebook page, referred a request for comment on where the incident took place, in Sri Lanka. One of the organizers of the contests, Chandimal Jayasinghe, told BBC News: We are disappointed. It was a shame how Caroline Jurie was brought on stage and the organization Mrs. World has already launched an investigation into the matter. Ms. Jurie, who is Sri Lankan, said in a video posted on Instagram that she wanted to express my disappointment for the recent actions that led to the controversy and that she just wanted an honest scene.

“Even if I have to lose the crown for the values ​​I support, I believe I am serving the purpose for which the World Lady’s crown stands,” she said before removing the crown.







