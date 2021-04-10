International
Kemptville Restaurant Holding Anti-Block Rally Alcohol License Suspended
A restaurant in Kemptville, Ont., Has its liquor license suspended after holding an anti-blocking rally earlier this week, according to the Ontario Alcohol and Games Games Commission (AGCO).
The temporary suspension of the South Branch Bistro license was ordered “for reasons of public interest and security,” the regulatory agency said in a statement posted on its website.
In the announcement, the AGCO said its officials along with Ontario Provincial Police, bylaws and public health officials appeared at the “No More Lockdown” rally on April 8, as it was being held in defiance of the closure of COVID-19 province.
Those officials found clients drinking alcohol inside the institution, in its backyard and in the parking lot, AGCO said.
They also found that people were not observing physical distance or wearing masks, including children and restaurant staff. When AGCO officials returned the next day, they discovered that alcoholic beverages were being served back in the yard.
Again, staff were not wearing masks, the gaming commission said.
The AGCO registrar has now issued a notice of proposal to permanently revoke the liquor license for infringement under the Beverage License Act.
The event at the Clothier Street East restaurant was attended by independent MPLanarkFrontenacKingston Randy Hillier, who leads a group called No More Lockdowns Canada.
In an Instagram post made before AGCO announced the license suspension, the bistro said it was “faced with two choices to stay open to feed our family, or close for good” and that it had “chosen the former [rather] than the latter “.
According to AGCO, the restaurant has the right to appeal the temporary suspension of the license and notify the proposal to an independent court.
The OPP is investigating and has announced any allegations regarding the incident.
