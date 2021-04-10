Heng Swee Keat leaves as 4G leader: What comes next for PAP and Singapore ?, Policy News and Top Stories

SINGAPORE – Singapore social media accounts and chat groups have been busy since it was announced last Thursday (April 8th) that Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat would step down as leader of the fourth generation Action Party team. Popular.

What are the implications of his move? We address the key questions.

1. How did you get the name 4G?

From 1G to 4G, the “G” was invented by political observers to mark every generational change in leadership for the cabinets of various prime ministers.

The term is incorrect, given that each of Singapore’s three prime ministers has so far had a mix of new ministers for politics and young, as well as older and more experienced ones. Some ministers also served in cabinets with more than one PM.

Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew’s founding team was leading 1G, though that term is rarely used. Mr. Lee’s main cabinet colleagues, more commonly referred to as the Old Guard, included Messrs. Goh Keng Swee, S. Rajaratnam, and Toh Chin Chye.

In the last half of the 1970s, Mr. Lee – who became Prime Minister at the age of 35 – brought into his team younger people whom he hoped to try to shape the next generation of leaders, such as as Mr. Goh Chok Tong, Dr. Tony Tan and Mr. Ong Teng Cheong.

Mr. Goh became Prime Minister in 1990 when he was 49 and retired in 2004. His generation of leaders became known as 2G.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who entered politics in 1984 and became Prime Minister in 2004 at the age of 52, would continue to form his 3G team of top ministers, including Mr. Teo Chee Hean, Mr. Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Mr. Lim Hng Kiang.

2. Who are on 4G?

Leading 4G executives include Mr. Heng Swee Keat, Mr. Chan Chun Sing, Ms. Grace Fu, Mr. Lawrence Wong, Mr. Ong Ye Kung, Mr. Desmond Lee and Mr. Masagos Zulkifli.

Mr. Heng and Mr. Chan are the first and second assistants to the Secretary-General, respectively, of the 36th and current central executive committee of the People’s Action Party (CEC), the party’s highest decision-making body.

The composition of the CEC after its 2018 internal elections signaled to observers that 4G leaders were entering their seats, with then-Deputy Prime Ministers Teo and Tharman no longer standing for election.

The role of PAP secretary general is traditionally held by the Prime Minister. The appointment of Mr Heng as First Assistant Secretary-General indicated that he was the incumbent Prime Minister.

3. What are the implications of leaving DPM Heng?

The PAP leadership transition has been reversed and the question of success was fully opened with Mr Heng bowing as Prime Minister Lee’s successor – an unprecedented move, which came 2 years after ministers and members of parliament issued a joint statement of support for to.

Speculation is rife about the reasons for Mr Heng’s decision.

Prime Minister Lee, in a letter to Mr Heng, said: “I thank you for your selfless decision to stand aside. Your actions are now fully in line with the spirit of public service and sense of duty that motivated you to move forward when I I asked you to go to the polls in 2011. “

Mr Heng had cited the long-term and profound challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, his age, the demands of the top country and the need for a younger leader with a “longer runway” as reasons to step aside. . But some wonder if a dim show of the 2020 General Election played a role.

The last election saw Mr Heng make a last-minute move from the Tampines Group (GRC) Representation Area – where he had been an MP since 2011 – to the East Coast GRC. The latter has been one of the most contested countries in the last elections and was won by the PAP in 2015 with 60.73 percent of the vote.

A setback in a speech he made on Nomination Day about plans for the East Coast went viral and followed his campaign. The five-member PAP team he led won 53.41 per cent of the vote against the Labor Party, holding the seat but narrowly than some had predicted.

Mr Heng has denied that the election result shaped his decision to step down, saying it had more to do with his sense that the post-Covid-19 world, with all its changes, would require a leader. younger with a longer runway to take the front seat.



Political analysts say the main candidates for the post of 4G leader are (clockwise from left) Commerce and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing, Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung, National Development Minister Desmond Lee and Education Minister Lawrence Wong. PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG, LIANHE ZAOBAO, DESMOND FOO, SGINNOVATE

4. How did the PAP 4G team respond to the DPM decision?

The key question now is how quickly the 4G management team can come together and act decisively to choose PM Lee’s successor.

4G leaders said they respect and accept Mr Heng’s decision, and that he “took the decision with Singapore’s long-term interests at heart”.

In a statement last Thursday, they said they would need more time to choose another leader among themselves and that the top priority is to address immediate challenges and ensure the country emerges stronger from the Covid crisis. -19.

They also urged Prime Minister Lee to stay in his role, saying the sudden news is an “obstacle to our heritage planning”.

“We acknowledge that Singaporeans will be concerned. We seek your support and understanding as we choose another leader for the team,” they added.

“We will continue to work as a team to serve our people and gain the trust and confidence of all Singaporeans.”

5. When will they decide on their new leader?

Prime Minister Lee, who had said last year that he would see Singapore through the pandemic, has agreed to stay in office until the new 4G leader is elected and ready to take office.

“I think the 4G team will last more than a few months, but I hope they reach a consensus and identify a new leader before the next general election. I do not intend to stay longer than it is. necessary, “he said.

The next general election must be held by November 2025.

The sooner the 4G team decides on its new leader, the longer it will have to work with its track towards Prime Minister Lee towards the next general election.

6. Who are the first runners?

While Mr. Heng’s second assistant secretary general and Mr. Heng’s elected deputy, Mr. Chan Chun Sing, 51, will once again be among the first contestants to lead the 4G team.

Political analysts consider Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung, 51, Education Minister Lawrence Wong, 48, and National Development Minister Desmond Lee, 44, as the other contenders.

Mr Chan was asked at a news conference last Thursday if he – as Mr Heng ‘s deputy – would be the first to follow him. In response, he said the 4G team should review the inheritance issue “holistically”.

Noting that a collective decision on the next 4G leader will be made in a timely manner, Mr Chan said plans for continuing leadership go beyond simply selecting a leader, to find and form the strongest team possible. for Singapore.

Mr Ong said this process of developing a strong team and gathering around the first leader among equals takes some time. “What we just learned is a big change, a big reconfiguration. So we ask for your understanding and support to give us some time to regroup,” he added.

7. How does this affect the people of Singapore?

A cabinet reshuffle will be announced in about two weeks, which will see Mr. Heng to resign from his portfolio as finance minister.

The decision on this was discussed last year, when Prime Minister Lee and Mr. Heng decided on Cabinet appointments after the July 10 General Election.

There will also be “follow-up moves” to other ministries, Prime Minister Lee said.

Observers say Mr Heng’s decision should not affect the timeline for implementing key policies – from raising taxes on goods and services between 2022 and 2025, to the post-Covid-19 industry and the transformation of the workforce. These are expected to be carried out in the long-term national interest, despite changes in the team.

The various national initiatives that Mr. Heng advocated to help workers master new skills and abilities, as well as build new industries and sectors for the future, will continue.

In his letter to Mr Heng, Prime Minister Lee wrote: “I look forward to continuing this work as Coordinating Minister for Economic Policy and putting Singapore on the path to a stronger exit from Covid-19.”

Mr Heng also led the Singapore Together movement, where Singaporeans partner with the Government to jointly create policy solutions. This will continue under 4G ministers such as Mr. Desmond Lee.

Mr Heng said he and his team at the East Coast GRC remain committed to serving their residents in the years to come and that they will deliver on the promises made when they voted in polls last year, including work to build a vibrant, caring and green East Coast.

8. Will the economy and investor confidence be affected?

Business confidence does not seem to have been shaken and Singapore’s economy is on track to grow along with the global recovery.

For the whole of last year, the gross domestic product of the Republic shrank 5.4 percent. It is projected to grow 4 percent to 6 percent this year.

Mr Chan said: “We will continue to work hard to distinguish ourselves as a safe haven for investors to mobilize their capital, to accumulate their talent, to protect their intellectual property amid global uncertainties.”

Industry observers say Singapore will have little trouble maintaining its high credit ratings as long as its economic fundamentals remain sound and there is policy continuity and political stability.

“Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and senior members of his group are likely to remain in advisory positions in the Cabinet and assist in leading the next generation of leaders, compensating for the potentially significant lack of experience that the fourth Prime Minister will have. “compared to their predecessors,” Fitch Solutions said in a report last Friday.

The market seems to agree. The Singapore dollar was stable after the announcement last Thursday, made after the closing of trading in the stock market.