



ST AGATHA, Maine The Long Lake ice was melting fast on Saturday under a warm spring sun, but a determined group of northern Maine volunteers worked faster to make a 27-acre pile of lake acres and reclaim the record. World Championship Carousel. Northern Maine Ice Busters last Friday carved a 1,234-meter-diameter disk from the icy lake in just one day using a chainsaw and one of two inventions designed by St. Louis plumber. Agatha Roger Morneault. Ice Buster volunteers on Friday used augege to drill 1,280 holes with perfect accuracy, thanks to voluntary observation efforts by Sackett and Brake Survey Inc. Today the group of ice carousel enthusiasts used outboard engines and a modified Morneault potato blower engine with a 24-inch brass propeller to successfully spin the carousel a complete revolution, enough to turn the world record title in Maine. It just shows the ingenuity and perseverance of the people up here, said Ice Buster volunteer John Mazo. The volunteer group between 20 and 30 Ice Busters initially intended to cut a smaller disk, while a group based in Finland threw a cold key to those plans. In February, the Finnish group successfully cut and turned a monster-sized disk measuring just over 1,000 meters in diameter. The Finnish discus set a 749-meter record set in 2019 by the Sunny Zwilling Memorial Ice Carousel Extravaganza of Little Falls, Minnesota. Ice Busters successfully carved a Ice record carousel with world record 2018 at Long Lake in Sinclair in April of that year. The Northern Maine championship ice disk was 427 feet in diameter and weighed 22 million pounds. World Ice Carousel Association monitors events. Hundreds of people gathered on the ship St. Agatha who landed on Saturday morning to watch the latest world record event. Hundreds of people gathered on the ship St. Agatha who landed to prove that Northern Ice Maust Busters brought the Ice Carousel World Championship record back to Maine. Credit: Jessica Potila / St. John Valley Times Many spectators were reluctant to step on the melting lake ice and watched from the boat landing, where the Lakeview Restaurant cooked hamburgers and musicians AJ and CJ provided live musical entertainment. Among them was Todd Daigle from Frenchville. I just want to see if it is an opportunity because it is a world record; I want them to bring him back home, Daigle said. Todd Daigle, left, and Norman Caron visited the landing of the St. Agatha to prove that the North Maine Ice Maust Busters brought the World Championship Carousel record to Maine. Credit: Jessica Potila / St. John Valley Times Ice Buster Mike Cyr said the lake ice was safe enough to withstand the effort today, but may not have been until tomorrow. We made it from our beard hair, Cyr said. Ice Busters will work with the Guinness Book of World Records to add ice carousel to that famous record-keeping organization. We would provide the documentation to put it in the book, Cyr said. No one will beat this in 2021. Kevin Sargent of Sackett and Brake from Dover-Foxcroft said his team did not hesitate to volunteer their survey services when Morneault approached them. Not every day you have to go out and see something like this, Sargent said.

