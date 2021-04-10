International
They are back from the edge, but how were the ridges recovered like “no other whale species”
It is a species on the verge of extinction from commercial whales, but almost 60 years later, more than 40,000 humpback whales migrate across Australian waters.
Main points:
- More than 40,000 vertebrate whales migrate across Australian waters each year
- Other whale species, and even other tuberculosis populations elsewhere, have failed to make the same recovery.
- Australia’s long coastline is considered to be ‘perfectly suited’ for bump propagation patterns
Optimistic estimates suggest that about 1,500 bumps were left in 1962, with about 800 along the west coast and barely a few hundred on the east coast.
When the conservation movement emerged in the 1970s, whale researcher with the Ocean Project, Wally Franklinsaid “the community literally knew nothing of what had happened.”
“It culminated in a wild slaughter of large whales in Antarctica as modern transportation evolved,” Dr. Franklinsaid said.
“Between 1900 and 1978, over 2 million whales were killed.”
The history of hunting
Spine whales began to be removed in the early 1960s, peaking in 1965 when they became a worldwide protected species.
Whales of other species, mainly sperm whales, continued until 1978 as Australia adopted an anti-whale policy.
The International Whaling Commission imposed a moratorium on commercial whaling in 1986, ending the practice except in Japan.
Since then, things have gotten so good for the whale that the federal government is considering whether it should still be designated an endangered species.
“Whale sub-populations are recovering close to their maximum possible level,” the Department of the Environment advising document stated.
“No whale species has recovered so strongly, and some have shown little or very unhealthy recovery.”
About 16,000 sperm whales were slaughtered by whales between 1952 and 1978, and according to research by Macquarie University, 74 percent of the population of mature bulls on the west coast was killed within the same two decades.
Worst is worse for the blue whale, which had its population impoverished by about 98 percent, according to the Department of the Environment.
None of the species has shown any level of major recovery, so why has the spinal whale come out so much better?
Return from the threshold
The department suggests that “because the populations of some whale species were also severely impoverished by the whale, it is considered that there was little competition for food resources” in the Antarctic region.
ButDr Franklin said the pits also enjoyed a monopoly on the east coast of “suitable” waters.
The Great Barrier Reef Lagoon vertebrates approved as breeding grounds because they need shallow warm water to raise their calves and the early life of their calves.
“They have a long coastline to travel together and that coastline offers protected habitats that are very convenient, Hervey Bay in particular.”
Dr Franklin said Hervey Bay, which he has been studying since 1989, was “a unique global habitat of humpback whales” that acted as a sanctuary for both women resting from calving or those pregnant.
“When they leave Hervey Bay, down the coast near Eden they get some snacks early, and also from Tasmania they get some snacks early.”
While the population of vertebrate whales migrating off the east coast of Australia has recovered by about 10 per cent a year, Dr Franklin said populations migrating through the Pacific Islands have only grown by about 5 per cent.
“Suitable breeding areas along Queensland’s north-east coast were twice the area of breeding areas in and around the Pacific Islands,” he said.
“So there is a direct correlation between the availability of breeding areas for calf breeding and the size of the population.”
On the west coast, there has been a similar success story with the International Whaling Commission estimating in 2012 that its population had recovered by 90 percent.
What happened to the whale industry?
What is left of modern whales is mainly hunting animals for meat, but historically, whales have been used in a range of products, including fertilizers, oils and animal feed.
The Cheynes Beach Whale Company was the last major player in the Western Australian industry, employing 102 people until it ceased operations in 1978.
Between March and November, three ships would be fired daily.
It has since been turned into a museum, which general manager Elise van Gorp said served to “tell the story as it was”.
“It was much more accepted in the community at the time,” she said.
Economic winds shifted against the whale industry in the 1970s, as the price of whale products plunged amid competition from alternatives, adjustments around catch quotas were tightened and maintenance costs rose.
As protests against the station escalated, Ms van Gorp said the decision to shut down Albany’s whale industry was an economic decision.
“There were three whale trackers in operation and each of them not only needed to be repaired, but had to be replaced, and that would cost $ 6 million each,” she said.
“Also whaling licenses were issued only on an annual basis, so it was difficult for the company to plan to know how many whales would be allowed to be caught.”
While public sentiment against whales has changed well and indeed, Ms van Gorp said “this is part of our learning experience”.
“We have people who get upset when they come and see and hear about what happened,” she said.
“But that’s an important part of the story.”
‘Intelligent, ancient species’
Dr Franklin said between the 1960s and the early 1990s, the recovery of the bump population was very slow.
“The number of whales only went from 150 to about 1,000,” he said.
“But between 1990 and now, the population has grown almost to the limit of what we believe to be the rate of biological growth.”
Dr Franklin said it was exciting to consider the recovery of this “intelligent, ancient species” considering how close it was to extinction.
“Spinal whales evolved into their present form 23 million years ago so they are ancient creatures, they have an ancient culture based on singing,” he said.
“They have survived.”
