Updates: NHL Canucks get in order to reopen team facilities
The latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports worldwide:
The NHL says the Vancouver Canucks will reopen the team premises on Sunday and restart the game on Friday following a COVID-19 outbreak in which 21 players and four staff members tested positive for the virus.
The next Canucks match will be the first since March 24th. They still have 19 players on the COVID league protocol list.
Vancouver general manager Jim Benning said Friday he was optimistic his team would still be able to finish the shortened season, with 56 games. With the schedule changes, the Canucks will have to play six days in a row and eight out of nine to reach 56 games by May 16th.
The Stanley Cup playoffs can start for the rest of the championship while the Canucks, who are not in the race, play on the squad.
The Curly World Cup playoffs are pending due to a positive COVID-19 test result inside the bubble set for a series of events in Calgary, Alberta.
The World Curly Federation said Saturday’s match between the United States and Switzerland has been postponed. The winner was to play Sweden in the semifinals. The Canadian Curly Federation said the positive asymptomatic test did not include a competitor on any of the playoff teams.
Organizers said all contestants had to be tested Saturday morning before the game started. Scotland had already beaten Canada in the next qualifying match, winning a semi-final match with the team from Russia.
All six playoff teams won a place for their places at the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing.
In recent years world championships were among the events canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. This year’s tour was the last of six curling events planned for a controlled environment in Calgary.
The tour was scheduled to end on Sunday.
The Professional Women Hockey Players Association postponed its Dream Gap Tour ban in St. Louis. Louis this weekend after one of her teams was exposed to COVID-19.
The PWHPA did not provide details on Saturday as to which team was exposed or the number of players. The two-match ban was in partnership with the NHL Blues, and would be the third association event in the last six weeks.
Teams scheduled to compete consist primarily of U.S. national team members and are based at Minnesota and New Hampshire PWHPA centers. The games were scheduled at a community rink on Saturday and at the Blues home on Sunday.
PWHPA says the games will be scheduled again. ___
Chicago Cubs first base coach Craig Driver has tested positive for COVID-19.
The driver was not feeling well, so he stayed in Chicago when the team traveled to Pittsburgh to start a six-game journey.
The club said on Saturday that tracking contacts determined that no one on the traveling side was a close contact. He also said the test turned negative at the traveling party on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
The Cubs would play Pirates again on Saturday. Mike Napoli was the first base coach for Chicago 4-2 victory in the opening of the series on Thursday.
