Security forces in Myanmar are killing more than 80 protesters, the monitoring group says

Demonstrators are seen before a clash with security forces in Taze, Sagaing Region, Burma April 7, 2021, in this image taken by Reuters.

Myanmar security forces fired rifle shells at protesters in a town near Yangon on Friday, killing more than 80 people, the Association for the Relief of Political Prisoners (AAPP) and a local news media said.

Details of the death toll in Bago City, 90 km (55 miles) northeast of Yangon, were not initially available as security forces gathered troops at the Zeyar Muni pagoda compound and cordoned off the area, according to witnesses and local media.

The AAPP and Myanmar Now newspapers said Saturday that 82 people were killed during a protest against the February 1 military coup in the country. The shootings began before dawn on Friday and continued until the afternoon, Myanmar Now said.

“It’s like genocide,” media quoted a protest organizer called Ye Htut as saying. “They are shooting in every shadow.”

Many city residents have fled, according to social media accounts.

A spokesman for Myanmar’s military junta could not be reached on Saturday.

The AAPP, which has kept a daily record of protesters killed and arrested by security forces, has previously said 618 people have died since the coup.

That figure is being debated by the military, which says it staged a coup because the November election won by Aung San Suu Kyi’s party was rigged. The election commission has denied the allegation.

Junta spokesman Major General Zaw Min Tun told a news conference Friday in the capital, Naypyitaw, that the military had recorded 248 civilian deaths and 16 police deaths and said no automatic weapons had been used by security forces.

An alliance of ethnic armies in Myanmar that has opposed junta repression attacked a police station in the east on Saturday and at least 10 policemen were killed, local media reported.

The police station in Naungmon in Shan state was attacked early in the morning by fighters from an alliance that includes the Arakan Army, the Ta’ang National Liberation Army and the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army, media reported.

Shan News said at least 10 police officers were killed, while Shwe Phee Myay newspaper put the death toll at 14.

Myanmar’s military rulers said Friday that protests against his rule were dwindling because people wanted peace and that it would hold elections within two years.

Tired Myanmar lawmakers urged the United Nations Security Council on Friday to take action against the military.

“Our people are willing to pay any cost to regain their rights and freedoms,” said Zin Mar Aung, who has been appointed acting foreign minister for a group of ousted lawmakers. She called on Council members to put direct and indirect pressure on the junta.

“Myanmar is on the verge of state failure, of state collapse,” Richard Horsey, a senior adviser to Myanmar with the International Crisis Group, told the informal UN meeting, Myanmar’s first public discussion by council members.