Liberal delegates support universal basic income, refuse to raise capital gains tax

Liberal delegates to the party policy convention have overwhelmingly backed a resolution calling for the creation of a universal universal income (UBI) in Canada, while also rejecting a call to raise the capital gains tax.

With 77 percent of the vote, Liberal members of the policy plenary today backed a call to permanently implement a Canada Emergency Response (CERB) -based revenue program that kept millions of people on their feet with monthly wave controls. first of the pandemic.

With 8.7 percent of Canadians living below the poverty line and thousands more struggling to make a living, supporters of this policy say a UBI would “ensure that endangered communities (including indigenous peoples) are able to feel safe.” financially secure “.

“Given the success of the CERB program, a UBI will help seniors and low-income Canadians maintain an adequate standard of living, regardless of employment status,” the resolution said.

Speaking to delegates gathered online, Alex Spears of the Young Liberals of Canada a UBI would ensure that “the country’s strong and solid social security network is adapted to the 21st century”, adding that a program to sending checks to all families is “fully in line with our values ​​as a party”.

He said the program “would put more money in the hands of Canadians and working families” and could lift millions out of poverty.

“UBI is not a silver bullet and should be done along with many other progressive policies, but it is a critical step,” he said.

Would a UBI work?

The resolution does not say how such a costly program would be designed and implemented.

Few jurisdictions around the world have successfully adopted programs that make regular payments to all citizens regardless of tests or job requirements.

The Parliamentary Budget Officer last week concluded that a universal underlying income could halve Canada’s poverty rate in just one year, but at a huge cost: $ 85 billion in 2021-22, rising to $ 93 billion dollars in 2025-26.

While the resolutions are non-binding the government ignored a vote of the 2018 convention to decriminalize all illicit drug use, for example policy approvals could help inform the next government’s spending and the Liberal Party election platform.

The government has said it is preparing to spend up to $ 100 billion this year to start the post-pandemic economy even after reporting a record high $ 381 billion deficit in the last fiscal year.

While the idea of ​​a UBI has gained traction in progressive circles supporters holding the massive price of such a program can be offset by dismantling existing provincial social welfare schemes, academics studying poverty reduction are divided on its value.

The report on page A529, authored by researchers at the University of British Columbia, Simon Fraser University and the University of Calgary, concluded after a three-year investigation that basic incomes for all are not the best way to address poverty and other problems social.

Instead, the report said, governments shouldpromote existing social support programsfor the needy through improved disability assistance, dental care programs and more money to help working poor pay rent. A more targeted approach to helping people in need, compared to a universal program like UBI, would do more to lift people out of poverty, the report concluded.

Conservative MP Ed Fast, a critic of the party’s finances, said pursuing a UBI would be a “dangerous and unknown experiment that will leave millions more Canadians behind.”

He said the Liberal Party is trying to “reimagine” the Canadian economy while the country is still struggling with the pandemic.

“The fact that UBI relied on the convention this weekend is the same course with Justin Trudeau and the Liberals. Instead of focusing on job creation, they are obsessed with pursuing risky, expensive and unproven economic policies. “, said Fast.

Delegates support pharmacare, ‘new green deal’

Liberal delegates also supported other progressive policies, such as the creation of a national pharmacy program and a “new green agreement” to dramatically reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

BC members supporting new green-friendly policy, Canada needs a “10-year national mobilization” plan to achieve zero-zero emissions by 2050 because “a changing climate threatens human life, healthy communities and critical infrastructure “.

While this proposal is also easy on the specifics, its proponents are calling it an “urgent, transparent and comprehensive consultation process” with workers, unions and businesses affected by the switch to cleaner fuel sources. Delegates agreed that there should be a “fair transition” for energy workers who will lose their jobs as a result of switching to renewable energy.

Inheritance tax, capital gains increase is rejected

At a time when all levels of government are seeking new revenue streams to offset the costs of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Liberal delegates rejected a resolution from the party chapter in Ontario to raise the capital gains tax.

Currently, when an investment sells a stock, a joint venturer each from a number of other assets 50 percent of any increase in value is taxed as income.

For example, if a person buys a stake in a publicly traded company for $ 20 and sells it for $ 40 at a later date, then $ 10 will be added to a person’s income for tax purposes; The other 10 dollars earned go untouched.

This preferential tax treatment is designed to encourage people to invest to boost economic growth and provide companies with easy access to capital. Critics say this unjustly benefits the rich.

The Ontario chapter proposed reducing the capital gains tax exemption to zero, meaning all investment gains would be taxed as income.

As part of the same proposal, the Ontario chapter gave the “inheritance tax” to all assets over $ 2 million. This proposal did not specify the rate at which these assets should be taxed, or how and when such a system would take effect. Delegates rejected the idea along with the suggestion to raise the capital gains tax by a margin of 62-38.

‘Please make me pay more taxes’

Onedelegate, Jake Landau, president of the Young Liberals of the Don Valley in the West,said he considers himself the “upper middle class” and he believes the current system is leaning towards the rich.

“I’m asking everyone, please make me pay more taxes. I want to pay my fair share,” he said.

Another delegate named Linda, who also did not give her last name, said she was concerned that a change in the capital gains tax could open the door for the federal government by taxing the sale of major residences.

In the last election, the Conservative Party warned that a Liberal government would seek to achieve rising house values ​​by imposing a capital gains tax on the sale of homes to raise funds a charge the Liberals have denied.

Delegates to the Liberal Party’s virtual policy convention rejected a call to raise the capital gains tax. (Graeme Roy / The Canadian Press)

For now, primary home sales are exempt from capital gains tax which means landlords do not have to pay taxes on any increase in the value of a home when it is sold. The same rules do not apply to secondary, seasonal or investment properties, which are taxed as other investments.

“My concern about this is that it is a blanket resolution,” Linda said. “There are a lot of people who rely on capital gains in their home in order to retire and not live in poverty.”

‘Long-term care can be a nightmare’

Party members overwhelmingly backed a 97 per cent policy proposal in favor of reforming the country’s long-term housing system, which has been hit hard by death and disease throughout the pandemic.

“The pandemic has shown us that long-term care can be a nightmare,” said an unnamed Liberal delegate. “The elderly will do everything they can to stay out.”

The policy calls on the federal government to introduce new legislation to set “applicable” national standards to prevent a recurrence of COVID-19 outages in long-term care facilities that have taken the lives of thousands of people.

Canadian Liberal High Commissioners Kathleen Devlin have been “horrified” by the conditions reported in long-term care homes throughout this health crisis.

Members of the Canadian Armed Forces appear at Residence Yvon-Brunet, a long-term care home in Montreal, on Saturday, May 16, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. (Graham Hughes / The Canadian Press)

She said the Canadian Armed Forces report last summer from the pandemicfront lines “shames us all”. Soldiers reported that residents in some long-term care homes were mistreated, drugged, malnourished, and in some cases left for hours and days in the contaminated bed.

“While it is a provincial responsibility to deliver that, there must be federal leadership to give all Canadians equality when they are most vulnerable,” Devlin said. “Sometimes we need a crisis to deal with what we already know.”

Under the resolution, these new standards would address accommodation conditions, staffing levels, qualifications and compensation. The proposed legislation also calls for greater transparency in the way houses operate “and public accountability through case inspections and annual public reporting”.