Protesting farmers block the KMP highway in Haryana

Farmers protesting against the Centre’s farm laws began their 24-hour blockade of the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal highway on Saturday in Haryana.

The blockade was in response to a call from Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella group of farmers’ unions, to intensify their protest. Traffic between Ganaur and the towns of Murthal in Sonepat was particularly hit.

Inderjit Singh, a Morcha leader, said only emergency vehicles were allowed to move. Farmers from Sonepat brought their carts with tractors and parked them in the middle of the six-lane highway, also known as the Western Suburban Highway. Lakha Sidhana, wanted by Delhi Police in connection with the violence at the Red Castle on Republic Day during the farmers’ tractor parade, was seen in Kundli.

Traffic diversions

The protest blocked many passengers in Ganaur and Murthal. The heavy police force was deployed in Rohtak, Sonepat and Jhajjar on Saturday and made diversions.

On Friday, Sonepat police supervisor Jashandeep Randhawa said people should try and avoid highway trips.

Heavy vehicles coming from Ambala and Chandigarh on NH-44 can go towards North / East Delhi, Ghaziabad and Noida via Karnal-Shamli-Baghpat-Khekra or from Panipat-Sanauli-Baghpat-Khekra to Ghaziabad and Noida. Similarly, vehicles heading to Gurugram can take the NH-71A via Gohana, Rohtak, Jhajjar and Rewari, the SP said.

Light vehicles coming from Ambala and Chandigarh can travel North / East Delhi and Noida / Ghaziabad via Baghpat, Khekra, Loni border from Bahalgarh, using NH-44.

Passengers in light vehicles from Ambala to South / West Delhi and Gurugram are advised to take a detour from Bahalgarh to Sonepat-Barota-Narela or Bahalgarh-Sonepat City-Barota-Lampur-Bawana, the SP added.