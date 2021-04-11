International
Protesting farmers block the KMP highway in Haryana
The blockade was in response to a call from Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella group of farmers’ unions, to intensify their protest. Traffic between Ganaur and the towns of Murthal in Sonepat was particularly hit.
By Sunil Rahar
PUBLISHED N ON 11 APR, 2021 05:10 AM IST
Farmers protesting against the Centre’s farm laws began their 24-hour blockade of the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal highway on Saturday in Haryana.
The blockade was in response to a call from Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella group of farmers’ unions, to intensify their protest. Traffic between Ganaur and the towns of Murthal in Sonepat was particularly hit.
Inderjit Singh, a Morcha leader, said only emergency vehicles were allowed to move. Farmers from Sonepat brought their carts with tractors and parked them in the middle of the six-lane highway, also known as the Western Suburban Highway. Lakha Sidhana, wanted by Delhi Police in connection with the violence at the Red Castle on Republic Day during the farmers’ tractor parade, was seen in Kundli.
Traffic diversions
The protest blocked many passengers in Ganaur and Murthal. The heavy police force was deployed in Rohtak, Sonepat and Jhajjar on Saturday and made diversions.
On Friday, Sonepat police supervisor Jashandeep Randhawa said people should try and avoid highway trips.
Heavy vehicles coming from Ambala and Chandigarh on NH-44 can go towards North / East Delhi, Ghaziabad and Noida via Karnal-Shamli-Baghpat-Khekra or from Panipat-Sanauli-Baghpat-Khekra to Ghaziabad and Noida. Similarly, vehicles heading to Gurugram can take the NH-71A via Gohana, Rohtak, Jhajjar and Rewari, the SP said.
Light vehicles coming from Ambala and Chandigarh can travel North / East Delhi and Noida / Ghaziabad via Baghpat, Khekra, Loni border from Bahalgarh, using NH-44.
Passengers in light vehicles from Ambala to South / West Delhi and Gurugram are advised to take a detour from Bahalgarh to Sonepat-Barota-Narela or Bahalgarh-Sonepat City-Barota-Lampur-Bawana, the SP added.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]