Former BJP corporation Menino da Cruz joins Cong | Goa News





Panaji: Congress got a boost in the state capital with associate three times and disgruntled karyakarta of BJP Menino da Cruz who joined the party on Saturday. In the coming days, Congress expects several other former corporators and prominent Panaji residents to join its ranks.

Party President Girish Chodankar said Congress plans to focus its organizational efforts in Panaji to test and rebuild the bloc.

I joined Congress because BJP is not the same BJP I joined in 2006, said Cruz, a former Panaji City Corporation (CCP) corporation. People like us helped build the party, but now it seems the party no longer needs us and I do not want to be humiliated by staying in the BJP.

Cruz, who is known to be close to some BJP officials, said many of the traditional BJP cards are upset with the way the party has changed. He said he would work with Congress, particularly with Panaji bloc president Joel Andrade, to ensure Congress wins the Panaji electorate in the upcoming assembly elections.

Having been associated with BJP for close to 15 years, Cruz resigned after the party removed his name from the list of candidates for the CCP election. He was ousted by order of Panaji MLA Atanasio Monserrate, after which he campaigned openly against BJP and even supported Congress-backed candidates wherever possible.

We are focusing on Panaji as it is the capital of the state. Having an MLA here is a major focus for us, Chodankar said.

Monserrate was elected with a Congress ticket like the Panaji MLA, but he quickly switched to BJP and with it, a significant portion of the Congress bloc followed suit. Monserrat’s entry and the ease with which he is calling the shootings within the BJP has also ranked the karyakartas parties.

Many of my former colleagues are not happy. There is no pleasure within BJP. For the past year or so, the party has never called or spoken to us, Cruz said.

