Year-end target now for COVID hits: Tehan | Maitland Wednesday





news, national The Morrison government is aiming to inoculate all Australians with at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine by the end of the year. But Trade Minister Dan Tehan says the world is still under a pandemic and things could change quickly. Last week the government vaccine program suffered a major setback as health authorities recommended that the AstraZeneca vaccine be given only to people over the age of 50 because of the risk of blood clots. It was the vaccine on which the government was relying heavily, but has since provided an additional 20 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine that will be shipped from abroad later in the year. “This is definitely the goal, that is the goal we have set by trying to get all Australians a dose by the end of the year,” Mr Tehan told Sky News’ Sunday Agenda program. Prime Minister Scott Morrison had originally planned for all Australians to be vaccinated by October. “When you are dealing with a pandemic, there are many unknowns and you just have to make sure you have set your goals and are prepared to set them when things happen,” Mr Tehan said. The minister is ready to embark on a “vaccine diplomacy” trip to Europe from Wednesday. He will speak with the European Union and its ministerial counterparts in France, Germany and Brussels. “I will also meet with the Director-General of the World Trade Organization to talk about what we can do to ensure the supply of the vaccine, not just to Australia but globally,” Mr Tehan said. Pacific nations will soon have parts of the Australian-produced coronavirus vaccine available for distribution, with the Morrison government promising to export 10,000 doses a week. The government says it will make good use of its locally produced AstraZeneca product in neighboring countries, starting with Papua New Guinea and Timor-Leste. Fiji, Solomon Islands and Vanuatu will also start receiving doses in the coming weeks. In a joint statement, Health Minister Greg Hunt, Foreign Minister Marise Payne and Minister for International and Pacific Development Zed Seselja said: “Our region’s health security and economic recovery are intertwined with ours.” New AstraZeneca vaccine advice has forced a temporary ban on vaccinations in Queensland’s Cape York Peninsula and the Torres Strait, where the northernmost island is just a few miles, or a short raft trip, by COVID-hit PNG. People in the north who had their first AstraZeneca stroke with no side effects have been advised to continue with the second stroke of the chase. But Torres and Cape Hospital and Health Service says there is no certainty about plans for over 50s, who are the majority of the region’s population. “We will not yet receive information from the Commonwealth on how and when the required doses of Pfizer can be delivered to regions such as ours in order to comply with the new vaccination recommendations,” the service said over the weekend. Australian Associated Press /images/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/007bb3cc-0067-44f0-85ab-f56677362502.jpg/r0_74_800_526_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos