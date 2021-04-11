Homeland Jim Thorpe travels the world but maps of his hometown – Times News Online

The adventures of Patrick Stephens have taken him around the world. He currently lives in Prague, making maps for clients around the world. He also documents long-distance bicycle trips with videos and blog posts.

But throughout his travels, he remained committed to a side project, which designed the place where he exploited his earliest exploits, his birthplace Jim Thorpe.

Jim Thorpe is this beautiful little place that has been introduced into this picturesque valley, he said. I want people to appreciate what it is, and I hope the map allows them to appreciate it better.

After putting hundreds of hours into the project over a period of years, late last year he released Jim Thorpe Adventure Map to the public.

The paper waterproof map features dozens of trails on public lands from Blue Mountain to Wilkes-Barre. Washed designed for use by climbers, cyclists, hunters, hunters, ATVs and boaters. It even includes fast-named rapids along the Lehigh River.

Paper maps may no longer be used by executives. But for outdoor enthusiasts, they still offer advantages over a phone. They do not depend on batteries or cell towers. They are large and easy to read formats. And if they get wet, the cost is $ 15 instead of $ 500.

If you are in your 20s, can you tell me a paper map, who uses it the most? But once you look at it, you realize you can use it along with your phone and realize that it is useful, Stephens said.

When Stephens was in college, he saw a professional map of a state forest in Central Pennsylvania and he thought Jim Thorpes trails deserved the same attention. While the city is a regional destination for outdoor enthusiasts, its many trails have never been compiled in one place.

There are a number of paths associated with D&L. Likes like a mini desert and is incredible because it is so close to New York, Philly and the Lehigh Valley, he said.

Stephens can still retrieve the trails around Mount Pisgah with his eyes closed. As a teenager, he would run for hours on his mountain bike, following hand-drawn maps from a time in the 80s and 90s when Jim Thorpe was a destination for mountain bikers.

During his college vacation, he recorded notes and GPS tracks that would eventually form the basis for his map.

It is a pleasure to follow these old maps and rediscover them, he said.

After college, he got a job at D&L, which included climbing the 165-mile end-to-end trail to record GPS tracks and compiling its map brochures – skills that would also help create the map.

One would not blame Stephens for giving up his project when he moved to Europe to pursue love. When making a map, it helps to be located in the area you are drawing. But using his memory and high-quality satellite images, he remained committed to completing it. He also found time to travel by bike from Prague to Poland, over 500 miles and document it in a video blog.

He called on former D&L associate Brian Greene to test the tracks and provide feedback on the mapping. Greene joined without hesitation.

Here the person, a local kid who ends up becoming a world-class cartographer, Greene said. He has thought about this his whole life, and worked for it in and out for five years.

Like Stephens, Greene considers the paths around Jim Thorpe a hidden gem. And from his travels, he was familiar with the kind of map that Stephen wanted to make.

There was no map for this area and this is one of the main places of outdoor recreation on the East Coast. We said, we have to do this, and if we do not do this, nobodys will do it,? said Greene.

Stephens had a chance to return himself last summer to do a final verification of the map before it was published. His trip was delayed by travel restrictions related to COVID, but this only pushed him to drive even more when he was home.

I said, I will ride my bike every day and cover as much ground as possible, he said.

When it came time to market the map, Stephens turned to local vendors, knowing they had his estimate for the area. Retailers include Lehighton Outdoor Center, Pocono Biking, Carbon County Environment Environment Center, Easton Outdoor Company and Sellers Books + Art.

Sellers Books + Art owner Randall Sellers shares Stephens’ passion for maps. He said the map is attracting attention from locals and tourists at his Jim Thorpes Broadway store.

He really knows the terrain as the back of his hand, like the old saying. He made a great map and I hope everyone has a chance to see it, he said.

Stephens Website, www.offthemaps.com, includes his blog, online ordering and a comprehensive list of retailers holding the map.

Patrick Stephens makes many day cycling long distance trips to the Czech Republic. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Patrick Stephens photographed his collaborator Brian Greene as they were testing trails near Lehigh Gorge. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Patrick Stephens designed the Jim Thorpe Adventure Map to be the final map of the trails near his hometown. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Jim Thorpe Adventure map is printed on waterproof paper.

Jim Thorpe Adventure Map documents trails for all types of users surrounding the city.