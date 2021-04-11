Suga-Biden statement to express concern about human rights in China





Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and President Joe Biden will express their deep concern over human rights violations in China in a joint statement to be issued following a Japan-US-US summit next week, sources said. of the Japanese government. The summit, scheduled for Friday in Washington, comes as the Biden administration raises criticism for China’s treatment of the Uighur Muslim minority in the Xinjiang region and actions related to Hong Kong. Suga has said those issues need to be addressed based on fundamental human rights principles. It would be rare for Japanese and American leaders to single out human rights issues in China in a joint statement. Tokyo and Washington are now adjusting the wording of the planned statement. Almost is almost certain that China would express strong protest against a statement such as interference in its internal affairs. While the United States and Europe have imposed sanctions on China over the Uighur issue, Japan remains cautious to follow suit. Suga is likely to brief Biden on Tokyo’s stay at the meeting. They are also expected to agree on the importance of ensuring peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, where tensions are rising. Suga has underlined the need for Japan and the United States to work together to maintain prevention and create an environment where Taiwan and China can resolve their differences peacefully. As part of heightened vigilance against China’s naval assertion, the joint statement will also affirm that the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea fall under the scope of a Japan-US security treaty, according to sources. U.S. President Joe Biden remarks on the COVID-19 response and the state of vaccines, at the White House in Washington last month. | Mouse mills / new york time Suga and Biden are expected to clarify Article 5 of the 1960 security treaty, which states that the United States will protect territories under Japanese administration from armed attack, applies to the group of islands. The uninhabited islands are controlled by Japan but claimed by China, which calls them Diaoyu and often sends coast guard boats nearby to assert their ownership. On climate change, which Suga has cited as a key item on the agenda, the two leaders are likely to share their determination to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, putting more pressure on China. , a major greenhouse gas emitter. In order to boost decarbonisation efforts in developing countries, Tokyo and Washington are considering providing clean energy technologies and financial assistance, sources said. The US is also urging Japan to set ambitious targets for cuts in greenhouse gas emissions, a Japanese government source said. If Tokyo accepts the request, it could face criticism from the business community. On the economic front, Japan hopes to work with the United States to diversify procurement and supply channels for key items, such as semiconductors, rare earth minerals, and pharmaceuticals, to reduce their dependence on China. Tokyo and Washington recognize the importance of the issue especially as the coronavirus pandemic has exposed vulnerabilities in global supply chains. The envisaged joint documents are also expected to include collaboration on artificial intelligence and super fast 5G wireless communication technology. PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENTER)











What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos