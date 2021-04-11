US and Chinese Carrier Groups Massif in the South China Sea





As such, this area is of intense interest for the discovery of all actors in the region. The U.S. military paid special attention to these waters in July last year, regularly flying intelligence-gathering aircraft such as the EP-3E Aries II and RC-135V / W Rivet Joint in the area. Since then, surveillance flights have continued, often starting at times when there is heavy Chinese naval activity in the area. The Liaoning CSG maneuvers around the strait were closely monitored by Japan and the United States. Analysts identified an American navy Alreigh Burke destructive class that overshadows the group as it heads west toward the South China Sea:

This striking blow caught the US Navy Cmdr. Robert J. Briggs and Cmdr. Richard D. Slye while monitoring Liaoning, just thousands of feet away, from the wings of the USS bridge Mustin at the beginning of the week on April 4th.

Images taken by the European Space Agency Sentinel-2 satellite identified an extremely large number of military ships in the South China Sea on Saturday:

The increased number of ships was not just due to Chinese naval training alone. YESTERDAY Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group and Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) developed a coordinated exercise in the South China Sea. The TRCSG consists of the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), carrier air wing (CVW) 11, Ticonderogacruiser with USS class guided missiles Bunker Hill (CG 52), Squadron Destroyer 23, and Arleigh BurkeUSS-class missile destroyer Russell (DDG 59). USS Makin Island the group also consisted of USS amphibious assault ships Somerset and USS San Diego.

A flock of ships was spotted through satellite imagery east of Taiwan’s Pratas Islands. In recent years, the island of Pratas has been of growing concern to observers of the South China Sea. Writing for diplomat, analyst Yoshiyuki Ogasawara is focused in the Pratas Islands as a potential target of China’s geopolitical ambitions as it approaches the centennial anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party on July 23 this year. Ogasawara argues that capturing the island could be a way for China to demonstrate progress toward its goal of reunifying Taiwan without causing a wider conflict. The small island located between China, Taiwan and the Philippines has a strategic advantage in the South China Sea. The small size and flat geography make protection difficult. According to Ogasawara, the island usually has no permanent residents, but has seen one smooth construction of a garrison of about 500 Taiwanese Marines. Last year the Taiwanese F-16s began direct-to-air missile patrols of Harpoon ships in an effort to thwart China’s interest in potentially capturing the island. US Navy P-8 Poseidons have done the same. Chinese military exercises apparently focused on capturing the island reported in May last year.

The area has also recently seen an increase in drone incursions. On Wednesday, the official chairman of Taiwan’s Ocean Affairs Council Lee Chung-wei addressed the drone issue, describing them as surrounding the island. He declared a readiness to overthrow them, saying if we need to open fire, we will open fire. Moreover, China has recently invested heavily in coastal bases, such as a massive new helicopter base directly in the Taiwan Strait that could be essential to a major offensive against the island. Meanwhile, the week saw an almost constant flow of Chinese flights to Taiwan’s air defense identification area. According to Taiwan Ministry of National Defense, there were 46 overpasses in the southwestern part of the Taiwan Strait. These flights have included as fifteen People’s Liberation Army aircraft at the same time, including 8 J-10 and 4 J-16 fighter jets in an incident.

China and the Philippines also appear to have deepened their dispute over the more than two hundred Chinese ships occupying an area in the Western Philippine Sea known as the Reits Whitsun. On April 5, the Chinese Embassy in the Philippines issued a statement expressing that it is perfectly normal for Chinese fishing vessels to fish in the waters and take refuge near the reef during harsh sea conditions. On Thursday, the US State Department provided a reading stating that Secretary of State Blinken had spoken with his Filipino counterpart Teodoro Locsin, Jr. about the fraud of the PRC naval vessels. Blinken also reaffirmed the applicability of the 1951 U.S.-Philippine Mutual Defense Treaty in the South China Sea. Foreign Minister of China replied spokesman Zhao Lijian saying the United States should stop fomenting strife and sowing discord. Mixing issues, a news team from the Philippines ABS-CBN described Chinese Coast Guard Ships following Philipine fishing boats Friday. War Zone

recently covered up the incident, including the notable new role for China’s covert catamaran secret missile attack in the tense waters of the South China Sea. At the beginning of the year, China passed a new law that some have claimed to be in violation of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) which allows the Chinese Coast Guard to fire on foreign ships under certain circumstances. The legal change added to the ongoing concern about the growth of China’s artificial network across the South China Sea. Last month, Australia, India, Japan and the United States published a node statement as part of the so-called Quadrangle Security Dialogue or Quad, reaffirming each country’s commitment to upholding the rule-based maritime order in the East and South China Seas. Security concerns and the future of the Quad alliance will almost certainly be a major topic in future talks between Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and President Biden on 16 April. In the coming weeks, it will be essential to see if regional stakeholders are able to manage these tensions. Negotiations and inter-alliance relations, especially within the emerging Quad, will be essential to establishing an effective balance of increasingly capable and persistent Chinese military operations in the region. War Zone will continue to monitor and report developments in the East and South China Seas. Contact the editor: [email protected]







