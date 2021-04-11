Government sets target to inoculate all Australians by year’s end as Labor criticizes lack of vaccine deals

The Morrison government is aiming to inoculate all Australians with at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine by the end of the year.

But Trade Minister Dan Tehan says the world is still under a pandemic and things could change quickly.

Last week the government vaccine program suffered a major setback as health authorities recommended that the AstraZeneca vaccine be given only to people over the age of 50 because of the risk of blood clots.

It was the vaccine on which the government was relying heavily, but has since provided an additional 20 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine that will be shipped from abroad later in the year.

Federal Minister of Trade, Tourism and Investment Dan Tehan AAP

“This is definitely the goal, that is the goal we have set by trying to get all Australians a dose by the end of the year,” Mr Tehan told Sky News’ Sunday Agenda program.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison had originally planned for all Australians to be vaccinated by October.

“When you are dealing with a pandemic, there are many unknowns and you just have to make sure you have set your goals and are prepared to set them when things happen,” Mr Tehan said.

Vaccine diplomacy journey

The minister is ready to embark on a “vaccine diplomacy” trip to Europe from Wednesday.

He will speak with the European Union and its ministerial counterparts in France, Germany and Brussels.

“I will also meet with the Director-General of the World Trade Organization to talk about what we can do to ensure the supply of the vaccine, not just to Australia but globally,” Mr Tehan said.

Pacific nations will soon have parts of the Australian-produced coronavirus vaccine available for distribution, with the Morrison government promising to export 10,000 doses a week.

The government says it will make good use of its locally produced AstraZeneca product in neighboring countries, starting with Papua New Guinea and Timor-Leste.

Fiji, Solomon Islands and Vanuatu will also start receiving doses in the coming weeks.

In a joint statement, Health Minister Greg Hunt, Foreign Minister Marise Payne and Minister for International and Pacific Development Zed Seselja said: “Our region’s health security and economic recovery are intertwined with ours.”

New AstraZeneca vaccine advice has forced a temporary ban on vaccinations in Queensland’s Cape York Peninsula and the Torres Strait, where the northernmost island is just a few miles, or a short raft trip, by COVID-hit PNG.

People in the north who had their first AstraZeneca stroke with no side effects have been advised to continue with the second stroke of the chase.

But Torres and Cape Hospital and Health Service says there is no certainty about plans for over 50s, who are the majority of the region’s population.

“We will not yet receive information from the Commonwealth on how and when the required doses of Pfizer can be delivered to regions such as ours in order to comply with the new vaccination recommendations,” the service said over the weekend.

‘Bad situation done far, far away worse ‘

Shadow Health Minister Mark Butler expressed concern about the small number of vaccines Australia offers.

“What we were saying again last year was not simply based on our opinions, but expert advice that best practice was to have five or six table deals to be secured there was a backup in the system, “Mr Butler told the ABC Internal Program.

“We are in a very good condition now difficult situation, Australia was already far behind schedule in the spread of vaccines, not in the top 100 nations in the world.

“And a bad one the situation has become too far away worse than these unforeseen events about the AstraZeneca vaccine “.

Mark Butler is the Shadow Minister for Health and Aging. AAP

Department of Health Secretary Professor Brendan Murphy has previously defended the government’s stance, saying they had decided to go with Pfizer over Moderna because of “the company’s capacity to deliver”.

But Mr Butler says “as many options as possible [as possible] it had to be on the table. “

“I do not think someone has suggested that we should have gone with Modern instead of Pfizer, “said Minister Shadow Butler.

“But what you see in the UK and Europe, [is] That they are going with both.

“It will be modern distribution of 20 million vaccines in MB, very effective, the latest vaccine ”.