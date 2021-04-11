5 killed in election day violence in West Bengal

The fourth round of assembly elections in West Bengal was marred by violence after five people were killed in two separate incidents, including one involving gunfire from central forces in Cooch Behar, prompting India’s Election Commission to temporarily suspend entry to political leaders in the district even when rival parties continued to trade culprits for the attacks.

The ruling Trinamool (TMC) Congress claimed that Saturday’s violence was proof that the forces in charge of the poll were acting in the direction of the central government, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said TMC persons were behind the incidents.

Hours after voting began at 7 a.m., four people were killed after CAPF personnel on duty, allegedly attacked by a mob, opened fire in self-defense in Sitalkuchi constituencies, officials said. police and the EC. In another incident at another polling station in the constituency, a first-time voter is suspected of being shot dead by unidentified men, according to police.

The poll observer, in an order Saturday evening, barred political leaders from entering the district for about 72 hours to maintain order and law.

Hours earlier, the ECI suspended voting at polling station 126, where all four people were killed, and ordered a re-poll in the booth. He also demanded a detailed report from district authorities on both incidents.

The incidents caused a bitter political laziness.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on the Election Commission to take strong action against those responsible for the violence. What happened in Cooch Behar is unfortunate and sad … Mamata didi and her TMC people have become nervous because of the base of support for BJP, said Prime Minister Modi at an election rally north of Bengal Siliguri.

Banerjee announced that her party will observe Sunday as a black day and will hold protests across the state. She said she would visit Sitalkuchi to meet the families of the victims on Sunday. TMC leaders later said she could postpone the visit after the ECI had banned political leaders from entering the area for three days.

Earlier in the day, a delegation of TMC leaders lodged a complaint with state chief election official Aariz Aftab, calling the deaths a cold-blooded shooting and accusing the EC and central forces of working for the BJP command.

Preliminary voter turnout in the state was 76.16% by 5 p.m., the Election Commission announced, adding that polls in other constituencies were largely peaceful.

On Saturday, BJP MP Locket Chatterjee claimed her car was allegedly attacked by a crowd of locals in Hooghly; she is running from the Chinsurah electorate in the district. At Bally in Howrah, BJP candidate Baishali Dalmiya also claimed her car was attacked. The TMC has denied allegations that it was behind the attacks. Clashes and small bombs dropped on polling booths were reported by Sonarpur in the South 24 district of Pargana and Howrah.

Polls were conducted in 44 constituencies in northern and southern Bengal on Saturday, with 135 of the 294 voting in all four phases. The eight-round election will end on April 29 and the vote count will take place on May 2.

Following Saturday’s events, the ECI ordered that the period of silence when the campaign stopped before the vote be extended from 48 to 72 hours before the fifth round of voting. This means that the campaign for the 45 constituencies that vote on April 17 will end on April 14, instead of the previous April 15.

The poll panel also ordered the deployment of additional forces in the state for the remaining stages of the election.

DIFFERENT ACCOUNTS

According to a senior ECI official, voting was proceeding normally in booth 126 in Jorpatki until 9:45 a.m. when a 14-year-old boy named Manik Md fell ill and several people, including CAPF staff, hugged around him to ask about him. health. However, due to a misunderstanding, some area residents thought the boy had been beaten by the CAPF and soon about 300-350 villagers gathered.

The riotous mob attacked CAPF personnel and some even tried to snatch their weapons and ammunition. The people were armed with sharp weapons. As the crowd advanced, security personnel opened fire, killing four and injuring others. The CAPF later filed a police complaint, said police supervisor Cooch Behar Debasish Dhar. EC officials later said three people were injured.

Annappa E, deputy inspector general of police, Jalpaiguri range, gave a similar sequence of events. A mob attacked central force personnel and they opened fire in self-defense, killing four people, he said.

A CISF spokesman also told the ANI news agency that soldiers stationed at the polling station fired six to eight rounds in self-defense. Villagers, however, said a team of security personnel attacked voters. They suddenly opened fire and killed four villagers. Several others were injured. It was a clear lie that we attacked them. Villagers were running for shelter when they opened fire, said Noor Mohammed, a resident. Some of us also took videos but the central forces hijacked our cell phones before leaving the country. If we get the cell phone, we can prove what they did, said Sheikh Ismail, another resident.

Those who died during the shooting were identified as Jobed Ali, Chhalmu Mia, Amzad Hossain and Nameed Mia, all residents of the area.

In the second incident, 18-year-old first-time voter Ananda Burman is suspected of being shot dead near booth number 285 in Pathantuli, also in Sitalkuchi. He was a first-time voter. We have already arrested two people, said PS Debasish Dhar.

Aftab CEO said a total of eight people had been arrested in connection with the two incidents.

