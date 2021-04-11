Coalition acknowledges many unknowns could thwart Australian vaccination plan by year’s end | Vaccines and immunization

The Morrison government wants all Australians vaccinated by the end of the year, but is warning that many unknowns remain that could further disrupt the troubled spread.

After announcing a major change to the government vaccine program last week following updated health advice on the AstraZeneca vaccine, the government said its initial October goal would not be achieved.

However, Commerce Minister Dan Tehan said Sunday that the government hoped all Australians would receive at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine by the end of the year.

That’s definitely the goal, that’s the goal we set: trying to get all Australians a dose by the end of the year, Tehan told Sky News.

[But] when you are dealing with a pandemic, there are many unknowns and you just need to make sure that you have set your goals and are prepared to fix them when things happen.

Health officials have recommended that people under the age of 50 be offered alternatives to the AstraZeneca vaccine because of the extremely rare possibility of blood clot side effects, saying the Pfizer mRNA vaccine is preferred for this age group.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the change would require a recalculation of vaccine schedules, but declined to provide a guarantee that all Australians would be offered a stroke by Christmas.

Tehan also revealed that he will travel to Europe to discuss vaccine supply agreements, with meetings scheduled with officials from the European Union, France, Germany and the World Trade Organization.

Australia and the European Commission engaged in a diplomatic row last week over vaccine exports from Europe, which have been hampered by European Union export controls.

I will also meet with the Director-General of the World Trade Organization to talk about what we can do to ensure the supply of the vaccine, not just to Australia but globally, Tehan said.

It is now simply a matter of making sure we honor all contracts, and then make sure we can distribute the vaccines straight across the country.

Shadow Health Minister Mark Butler accused the government of being too dependent on the AstraZeneca vaccine, saying the difficult situation was one of the governments themselves.

Australia was already behind schedule in vaccine distribution, not in the top 100 countries in the world and a bad situation has been exacerbated by many of these unforeseen events surrounding the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Butler also said the government needed to ensure that all Australians had a dose by Christmas, with the opening up of the economy dependent on it.

“We really can’t have a situation where vaccines are being collected next year, which the prime ministers seem to be thinking,” Butler told ABCs Insiders.

This is not only an issue of the strength of our economic recovery, but also an issue regarding the health of our population.

Following amended advice on the AstraZeneca vaccine, the government announced that it had provided an additional 20 million doses of the Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for the last quarter of the year.

That comes on top of the 20 million doses of the previously contracted Pfizer vaccine, which Health Minister Greg Hunt has said will begin to grow through distribution networks this month.

Hunt said Pfizer had indicated that we would see an expansion in April, from current figures of approximately 130,000-plus per week. He also expected to see a rather significant expansion in May and then a near-doubling in July.