The battle for Marib in Yemen is heating up; 53 dead in 24 hours – Newspaper





DUBAI: Fighting for Yemen’s main region in Marib has intensified, with 53 pro-government rebel fighters and Huthi killed in the past 24 hours, loyal military officials said on Saturday. The Huthis have been trying to capture oil-rich Marib, the last significant pocket-sized governments of the territory in the north, since February. The rebels have managed to seize some territory in recent fighting northwest of the city, a pro-government military source said, estimating that the city of Marib itself was not threatened. The same source said 22 government soldiers, including five officers, had been killed, along with 31 rebels. Huthis rarely report casualties on their part. Iran-backed rebels in late 2014 occupied the capital Sanaa, 120 kilometers (75 miles) west of Marib, along with much of northern Yemen. This prompted a Saudi-led coalition to intervene in March 2015 to support the government. Loyal military officials said Saturday that coalition planes had carried out attacks against the rebels, but the Huthis had continued their offensive. Fear of humanitarian catastrophe The loss of Marib would be a severe blow to the Yemeni government, currently based in the southern city of Aden, and to its Saudi supporters. This could also lead to a humanitarian catastrophe, as large numbers of displaced civilians from fighting elsewhere have sought refuge in the Marib camps. About 140 countries have emerged in the region to provide basic housing for IDPs, numbering up to two million, according to the Yemeni government. The rebels have stepped up rocket and drone strikes against neighboring Saudi Arabia in recent months, demanding the reopening of Yemen’s airspace and ports. They have rejected a Saudi proposal for a ceasefire. In early March, at least 90 fighters from both sides were killed in clashes west of Marib. The United Nations last month condemned the escalation and warned of an impending humanitarian catastrophe. The UN Security Council said the fighting puts one million internally displaced people at great risk and threatens efforts to secure a political solution when the international community is increasingly united to end the conflict. The UN called on all parties to de-escalate and condemn the use of child soldiers in Marib. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken also called on the Huthis on Monday to halt their offensive after he announced $ 191 million in aid at a donors’ conference. But he warned that suffering would not stop until a political solution was found between the Huthis and the internationally recognized government. The conflict in Yemen has killed tens of thousands of people and pushed millions to the brink of starvation, according to aid agencies. The United Nations says Yemen is suffering the worst humanitarian crisis in the world. Published in Agim, 11 April 2021

