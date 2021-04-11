Reports: Myanmar forces kill 82 in one day in city





The death toll of 82 was a preliminary compiled by the Association for Aid to Political Prisoners, which publishes daily counts of victims and arrests after the February 1 coup that toppled the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. Their length is widely accepted as very reliable because cases are not added until confirmed, with details published on their website. In its report Saturday, the group said it expected the death toll in Bago to rise as more cases were verified. The Myanmar Now news site also reported that 82 people had been killed, citing an unnamed source involved in the charity's rescue operation. Myanmar Now and other local media said the bodies had been collected by the military and dumped on the ground of a Buddhist shrine. At least 701 protesters and bystanders have been killed by security forces since the takeover, according to the Association for the Relief of Political Prisoners. The attack on Bago was the third in the past week that involved the massive use of force in an attempt to suppress continued opposition to the ruling junta. The attacks began on Wednesday against fierce opponents of military rule who had set up strongholds in the northern cities of Kalay and Taze. In both countries, at least 11 people – possibly including some bystanders – were reported killed. Security forces were accused of using heavy weapons in their attacks, including grenades and mortars, although such claims could not be independently confirmed by The Associated Press. Photos posted on social media by Bago appear to show fragments of mortar shells. Most protests in cities and towns around the country are carried out by non-violent demonstrators who consider themselves part of a civil disobedience movement. But as police and the army escalated the use of deadly force, a fierce faction of protesters armed themselves with household weapons like fire bombs in the name of self-defense. In Kalay, activists called themselves a civilian army and some were equipped with rudimentary hunting rifles that are traditional in the remote area. A report from Myanmar Now said residents of Tamu, a town in the same region as Kalay, used hunting rifles on Saturday to ambush a military convoy and claimed to have killed three soldiers. The junta has taken other measures as well to discourage resistance. She recently published a wanted list of 140 people active in the arts and journalism in charge of disseminating information that undermines the country's stability and rule of law. The penalty for the offense is up to three years in prison. The arrests of those on the list have been widely advertised in the state media. State television channel MRTV reported Friday night that a military court had sentenced 19 people – 17 in absentia – to death for allegedly killing an army officer in Yangon on March 27. The attack took place in an area of ​​the city that is under law enforcement and judicial action appears to be the first time the death penalty has been imposed under the junta rule. UN special envoy to Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener arrived in the Thai capital Bangkok on Friday on a regional mission to resolve the crisis in Myanmar. She intends to voice some Southeast Asian governments for their ideas, but has been denied permission to visit Myanmar. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

