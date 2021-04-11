China’s plans for the Himalayan super dam have raised fears in India

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been accused of complacency and missteps in tackling the pandemic by the country’s main opposition party, as six states reported shortages of coronavirus vaccines and more than 145,000 new infections were registered on Saturday.

The Congress Party also blamed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the priority of vaccine diplomacy by exporting doses of vaccines instead of reserving them for home use.

The Modi government has mismanaged the situation of exported vaccines and allowed a shortage to be created in India, Congress Party President Sonia Gandhi said during a special meeting Saturday to address the COVID-19 crisis.

We need to focus on vaccinating India first, then just export the vaccines and donate them to other countries.

She stressed the need for responsible conduct and compliance with all COVID-19 laws and regulations without exception.

But the government insisted it had enough vaccines in stock, accusing the opposition of playing politics even when India tried a deadly second wave of infections.

There is no shortage of vaccines, BJP spokesman Sudesh Verma told Arab News, adding that state governments were following the center-set procedure.

Six opposition-ruled states said earlier this week that they were running out of vaccines and would be forced to stop vaccinating if the central government did not send supplies.

One of the most affected states is West India Maharashtra, which recorded 58,993 new cases on Saturday out of a total of 145,384 nationwide.

There are 108 vaccine centers in Mumbai, but most of them have been closed due to lack of vaccines, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pishekar told Arab News.

The number of doses we have can not last more than two days. If this is the situation in India’s financial capital, Mumbai, imagine the case in remote areas of the state.

Pune, one of the largest cities in Maharashtra, has also run out of vaccines.

“We have not been vaccinated since Thursday in Pune and we do not know when the next doses will arrive in the city,” he told Arab News. Avinash V. Bhondwe, president of the Indian Medical Association of the Maharashtra wing.

The eastern state of Odisha has reported a shortage of doses, leading to the closure of 700 vaccination centers, according to media reports.

Verma said the current situation was due to desperate measures taken by state governments.

People over 45 were the target group for vaccination. Some state governments are desperate and they want to give vaccines to one and all. This is not possible for a (one country) size like India. Vaccine production and export needs have been calibrated.

But the BJPs’ explanation did not satisfy Pankaj Vohra, from the Noida suburb of New Delhi, who went to the hospital on Friday for his second stroke but could not be vaccinated due to absence.

“The day before I went to the hospital, I received a confirmation that I had to come for the second dose,” he told Arab News. But when I got to the hospital, I was told that the Covishield vaccine was available and not Covaxin. If the government cannot meet its domestic demand, why is it exporting vaccines?

India has authorized the emergency use of Covishield, the local name for the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine produced by the India Serum Institute, and Pune-based Covaxin, run by Bharat Biotech in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad.

It launched its vaccination machine on January 16 and has inoculated 94 million people, well below the initial target of 300 million.

Only 12.5 percent of the 94 million received the second dose, based on advice from the Ministry of Health, which recommends a 28-day gap between the first and second dose.

The government has planned the vaccination, Amar Jesani, a Mumbai-based public health expert, told Arab News. Most developed countries made adjustments to get enough doses of vaccines when they needed them, but the Indian government did nothing about it.

He wondered why only two companies in India were producing vaccines and suggested that the government use a mandatory licensing policy and allow other local companies to produce them.

That way, you can have a large number of vaccines available, he added.

There has been an increase in demand for COVID-19 vaccines in recent weeks after a case overrun, with Saturday’s daily infections rising by a record for the fifth time this week.

Last week experts told Arab News that India was on its way to becoming the zero zones and global epicenter for the coronavirus outbreak.

The growing number of cases is due to governments failing to implement preventative measures, Jesani said. Political leadership is unhindered in their political campaigns that address large rallies without following any COVID-19 protocol.

Bhondwe urged the government to allow more companies to produce vaccines in India and allow more foreign vaccines to come to India.

People are in a state of panic and they see some hope in vaccines. The government should not disappoint its people.