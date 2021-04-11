Early elections in Japan on ice as Suga faces autumn deadline

TOKYO – Japan’s ruling and opposition parties are preparing for a general election to be held in the next six months as the lower house’s four-year term ends in October.

Speculation is rife about when Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will disperse the house for a quick poll. As history shows that it can come at any time, Suga is facing a host of challenges including the coronavirus pandemic and the Tokyo Olympics, all of which can prevent him from taking the step until shortly before the end of his term or even force him let expire

The government has placed the prefectures of Tokyo, Kyoto, Okinawa, Osaka, Hyogo and Miyagi under stricter coronavirus prevention measures until May 5 due to a sharp resurgence of the virus. This means that Suga had effectively ruled out disbanding the lower house by at least May 5, as he went on to stress that the government’s top priority was virus prevention.

But opposition parties are already waging a war. A senior official of Japan’s Democratic Constitutional Party said the country’s largest opposition party was “ready for battle”.

Of the 25 lower house elections held since May 1947, only one took place at the natural end of the term, in 1976 when Takeo Miki was prime minister. The other 24 were all held because the lower room was scattered.

The average number of days between election day, when the mandate of a lower house begins, and the dissolution of the chamber, is about 1,000. The current lower house members who were elected in October 2017 have already served for more than 1,200 days since April 1st. History shows that the time is ripe for other elections.

Eleven elections were held three years after the previous one, while seven were held between two and three years. Four were held from one to two years and two within a year.

There were only four times when elections were called less than six months before the expiration of the mandate – in 1952, 1990, 2000 and 2009.

The 2009 elections were held near the expiration of the mandate. Then Prime Minister Taro Aso, now Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, distributed the house on day 1,410, less than two months until the end of his four-year term.

Aso’s move was widely seen as desperate, his hand forced by low poll ratings in part because of what was perceived as his poor handling of the economic downturn caused by the global financial crisis that began in 2008. The party The ruling Liberal Democratic Party got a drunk in the election, allowing the Democratic Party of Japan, then the largest opposition party, to come to power.

In the other three lower house elections held within six months of the end of the term, the largest party lost seats. In 1952, the Jiyuto (Liberal Party) lost 45 seats. In 1990 and 2000, the LDP won 20 and 38 seats, respectively.

An analysis of the data shows that the ruling party tends to lose seats in elections held late in the term.

But the reality is more complicated. The 1990 lower house poll was held after the LDP lost its majority in the upper house for the first time in 1989 amid a public backlash over the introduction of a consumption tax and an “action in favor” scandal. Despite losing seats, political experts said the LDP had staged a surprise resilient performance in the general election.

In 2000, the LDP managed to maintain a comfortable majority despite strong resistance to blunder-prone Prime Minister Yoshiro Mori who then withdrew approval to make a comment about the emperor who is at the core of the nation, given that the monarchy is largely a role ceremonial according to the constitution of Japan.

The lower house served its shortest term in 1953, when a no-confidence vote was held against the cabinet of then-Prime Minister Shigeru Yoshida after he muttered “bakayaro” (idiot) while answering questions during a Diet session. The house disbanded just five months after the election.

November is the month during which the largest number of lower house breakups occurred – four. Three took place in the months of June, September, October and December. The lower house was disbanded eight times in the first six months of the year and 16 in the second half. The last four months of the year occupy more than half of the total.

This is because the Diet session is called in January and the budget bill for the fiscal year starting in April and many other important pieces of legislation are usually under discussion in the first months of the year.

This year, the calendar is looking even more complete than usual, despite the pandemic. Key events that could have major political impact include the Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly elections on July 4 and the Summer Olympics which are scheduled to start on July 23. The Paralympic Games are scheduled to end on September 5th.

Suga’s term as LDP president ends in September. The nation’s vaccination program is expected to expand to the general public around the summer.

Nerves are already squabbling over the upcoming election. In a program of Japanese Broadcasting Corp. (NHK) on March 28, Jun Azumi, the CDP’s diet affairs chief, said the party would prepare a no-confidence motion against the Suga cabinet.

LDP General Secretary Toshihiro Nikai responded to Azum’s remark by saying that he would urge Suga to allocate the lower house for an early election if such a request is submitted to the Diet. Shortly afterwards, CDP General Secretary Tetsuro Fukuyama made a “bring it on” gesture, saying the opposition party would be ready to fight if the prime minister dares to call elections during the pandemic.

When Suga decides to break up the house is someone’s opinion. With just six months left until the end of the lower house term, however, it may already be too late for him to make the move as a political offensive.