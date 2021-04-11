Kyrgyz vote on constitution that increases presidential powers





BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan: Voters in Kyrgyzstan went to the polls Sunday for a constitutional referendum widely expected to see the expansion of incumbent Sadyr Japarov’s power as they allow him to run for a second term.

Japarov, a 52-year-old populist, has ousted political opponents since coming to power on the eve of a political crisis in October in which he was released from prison by supporters, beginning a dizzying rise in leadership.

He confirmed his dominance by posting a landslide victory in a presidential election in January that also saw voters show a preference for the presidency over parliamentary rule in a parallel vote, boosting his bid to revise the constitution.

Two of his opponents in the vote and a former prime minister were arrested weeks after the vote as Japarov and his allies further tightened their grip.

The new leader’s proposed constitutional changes promise a presidency in line with Central Asia Kyrgyzstan’s impoverished neighbors, ending a decade-long experiment with a mixed system.

Local critics have called the draft document a “khanstitution” for extending its presidential nomination powers at the expense of parliament, which will be reduced from 120 to 90 lawmakers if the changes are passed.

The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe and the Council of Europe’s Venice Commission criticized the lack of “meaningful and comprehensive public consultation and debate in parliament” before the basic law was put to the people in a joint opinion published in March.

Both bodies also raised fears about the “very prominent role and prerogatives of the President”.

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, a key ally, voiced support for the constitutional effort in February when Yaparov went to Moscow on his first foreign visit, saying he hoped it would bring stability to the 6.5 million country.

Japarov’s predecessor, Sooronbay Jeenbekov, became Kyrgyzstan’s third president to step down during a political crisis since the country’s independence from the Soviet Union in October 1991.

If voters support the draft constitution, presidents including Japarov will be able to run once again in successive elections, pushing the boundary with a mandate imposed on leaders during a 2010 constitutional amendment.

This change was advocated as a defense against the implantation after two revolutions in the space of five years of sitting authoritarian leaders and their powerful families.

Voting in the referendum began at 0200 GMT and will end at 1400 GMT with the results expected shortly after the close of voting and a 30 per cent turnout needed to validate the election.

