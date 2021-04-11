‘We too draw strength from their courage’: Prime Minister Morrison’s message on the anniversary of the Battle of Crete





Spirits were high and attendance was strong at the memorial dinner held Saturday by the Sydney Cretan Association & NSW for the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Crete. Representatives of the community and the church, families with their little ones, Greeks and Philhellenes gathered to honor the historic battle that brought together Greeks, Australians and New Zealand. The friendship and love created in Crete between these three nations was emphasized by the speakers, while Cretan traditional music and dancing at best were the highlights of the night. This year’s commemorations have a special significance given the 200th anniversary of Greek Independence, a fact not to be missed by Prime Minister Scott Morrison who made a mention of the bicentennial in his message for the historic holiday marked. READ MORE: Letters from Lambros Indares: How the nephew of a commanding officer of the Revolution of 1821 shed light on the problem of Crete MR Morrison addressed the message to the Sydney Cretan Association congratulating them on their commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Crete. “Australians remember that battle and those times. “We also draw strength from the courage, determination and example of those who have done so much for the cause of freedom,” the statement said. Mr Morrison notes that the pandemic once in a century is “a time when the Greek people can draw strength from its rich history”. Paying tribute to the “brave and stoic Cretans” who fought alongside allied forces, he refers to the “deep friendship” that was established between the two countries as a result of the battle. “Today, we reflect on the spirit of sacrifice and common humanity adopted in Crete in 1941. We rejoice in our enduring friendship, nurtured by blood ties and fostered by mutual respect. “As we stand together in war, so we stand together in peace with our eyes set on a future shaped by the bravery of the past,” the message concludes. Read the full message from Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison released ahead of the commemorative dinner commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Crete.

