Jagan Mohan Reddy cancels Tirupati Lok Sabha rally campaign, cites growing Covid cases





Andhra Pradesh YS Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy canceled his Tirupati Lok Sabha campaign, scheduled for April 14, amid rising Covid-19 issues. On Saturday, the state reported 2,765 new infections with a positivity rate of 8.67 percent, higher than the national level, which is 5.87 percent. The number of Covid-19 cases had dropped to less than 50 in the first week of February in the state, but there has been a steady increase in the number of daily cases since March 15th. Alarmed by the drastic increase, the Prime Minister canceled the election tour saying there was a high risk of the coronavirus spreading as his meetings would attract large numbers of people. Instead, CM Jagan wrote an open letter to voters, noting that Parliament’s electorate, spread across Chittoor and Nellore counties, recorded a huge increase in Covid cases in recent days. Of the 2,765 positive cases on Saturday, 496 cases were registered in Chittoor and 292 cases in the Nellore districts. Of the 11 people who died because of Covid, four were from Chittor and Nellore counties, he said in the letter. The April 17 police became necessary after YSRCP B MP Durga Prasad died from Covid-19 last September. “While the public meeting will attract large crowds, taking into account the health and well-being of the people and the risk of escalating cases, as Prime Minister and responsible leader, the scheduled meeting on April 14 is canceled,” the prime minister said, urging voters to increase the victory margin for YSRCP candidate Dr M Gurumoorthy. The prime minister said he had previously written letters to all families residing in the constituency, explaining how they benefited from government welfare schemes. The Telugu Desam party has nominated former MP Panabaka Lakshmi, while the BJP has nominated former IAS officer K Ratna Prabha. The AP Department of Health has urged people not to go out of their homes unless necessary and to avoid crowding people. “The state is also running out of vaccines and if stocks are not replenished by Monday, we will have to stop vaccinating,” Health Minister AK Krishna Srinivas said on Sunday.

