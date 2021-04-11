NBA World reacts to Alex Rodriguez ownership news





It is not uncommon for former star athletes to move into team ownership roles after their playing career has come to an end, but this former MLB-NBA ownership match certainly went off the left field. According to reports from Jon Krawczynski e Athletics, three-time former MLB MVP Alex Rodriguez and his close friend / Jet.com CEO Marc Lore have signed a letter of intent and are in the middle of negotiations with longtime owner Glen Taylor to become the future owners of Minnesota Timberwolves. Now that the letter of intent has been signed, A-Rod and Lore have 30 days of exclusive negotiation windows with Taylor. If a formal agreement is signed, the two would serve as limited partners for two and a half years. The idea behind this deal is a plan that involves Taylor serving in a mentoring role for first-time owners before handing over the franchise. The NBA world was shocked when they heard this news to say the least. What in the world https://t.co/8g613kTBip – Annie Sabo (@anniesabo_) 10 April 2021 Excuse me, what? https://t.co/cNwidjSxof – haley (@haley_darling) 10 April 2021 This was my opinion of owning the T-Wolves from the beginning. https://t.co/aY5PkwNZTh – Jody Norstedt (@NorstedtMidcoSN) 10 April 2021 What the hell just happened https://t.co/vde5TaW9Fo – Mihrab Samad (@SamadMihrab) 10 April 2021 When Taylor put the team up for sale, talk of moving the franchise to a larger market (i.e. Las Vegas, Seattle, New York) started spinning around the league. Despite Taylor’s claims that he would sell the squad only to future owners who were willing to keep the team in Minneapolis, many fans believe A-Rod will look to move the organization. Rodriguez played the first seven years of his MLB career in Seattle. Las Vegas is also regarded as a thriving market for a thriving professional franchise. Undoubtedly the baseball superstar has deep ties to New York as well. Close so we will move https://t.co/o1hencmEkK – matty (@ matty6 ___) 10 April 2021 Uhhhh I can not imagine that this is good for the team that stands? https://t.co/UWhQ4JEaI7 – Mike (@uofmike) 10 April 2021 Las Vegas Wolves…? https://t.co/niyu2Iw2aV – Alex Golden (@AlexGoldenNBA) 10 April 2021 Well now New York will have 3 teams https://t.co/AOvc1PmvXa – Saint Nick (@ nicklathrop2) 10 April 2021 A-Rod is not the only former athlete who was shooting for this ownership position. Timberwolves legend Kevin Garnett also took a ownership group together in an effort to buy the team. But Taylor closed those negotiations before they could begin earlier this year.







