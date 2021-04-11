What Indian tourists will find when they return to Singapore

Singapore: With COVID-19 vaccines being developed worldwide, many hope that leisure and regular business travel will soon resume.

According to government data compiled by the Our World data in Oxford University data, as of April 9, 6.2 percent of Indians have received at least one vaccine, while Singapore has vaccinated 19.3 percent of its population 5.8 million with at least one vaccine dose since 6 April.

Singapore will have the capacity to vaccinate its entire population by the third quarter of this year but expect that use will not end by the end of the year as some are still reluctant to get the vaccine.

Singapore has taken a highly disciplined approach to pandemic management and has managed to keep the spread of coronavirus virus at very manageable levels. People are still required to wear face masks, and safe distance rules and capacity limits are still in place in many places, including gyms, malls and restaurants. Large-scale events are not allowed.

In the last two weeks, there have been only four cases of the virus spreading in the community and most of them were due to imported cases that were not initially detected when they first arrived in Singapore.

During the 7-day period until April 10, the total number of imported cases was 163, which is on average about 23 cases per day. These mostly consist of people coming to Singapore to work or returning residents.

The hospital situation is also very much under control with 44 cases in hospitals since 9 April, with one person in critical condition. There are 223 that are fine but are located in community facilities as they are still positive. So far Singapore has had 30 deaths caused directly by the COVID-19 virus.

Singapore is a regional financial and business hub, and its economy depends heavily on its position as an entrepot and hub for doing business, meetings and networking. It also has a significant tourism industry which contributed $ 19.7 billion or four percent of GDP in pre-pandemic 2019. That year, Indians were the third largest group of foreign visitors with 1.42 million making trip to the island.

Therefore, it is not surprising that the city state is eager to open its borders as soon as it is safe. When the International Air Transport Association (IATA) introduced a test of its digital travel card, Singapore Airlines and local authorities jumped in among early test users. More than 20 carriers, including Emirates, Qatar Airways and Malaysia Airlines, are also testing the passage.

Following the successful IATA Travel Pass test by Singapore Airlines, the Singapore Civil Aviation Authority (CAAS) announced last week that it will begin accepting this permit from May.

The IATA Travel Pass consists of digital COVID-19 test certificates and vaccines from accredited laboratories stored in a smartphone app. It works by speeding up the pre-departure and arrival checks necessary for passengers to have permission to fly and enter any country while maintaining reliable and verifiable information about the COVID-19 health status of passengers in a country. This avoids complications and delays at airports where multiple document checks are currently required.

IATA said it hopes the digital travel card will allow governments to reopen trusted borders without quarantine in order to restart the aviation industry.

Although the travel permit will speed up the processes and reduce hassle during the trip, travelers are currently still subject to normal quarantine rules.

For Singapore, most travelers coming to the country, including those from India are subject to a 14-day quarantine period and must take and pass PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests at the beginning and end of the quarantine period. This is with the exception of travelers coming from Australia, New Zealand, China, Taiwan and Brunei. These travelers from countries where infection levels are low should have the PCR test on arrival and self-isolate until the results are known, which usually take 24 to 48 hours.

As new safe travel routes are introduced, and with the global vaccination program still at an early stage, Singapore currently has no foreign tourists.

Despite this, the Tourism Board “> Singapore Tourism Board (STB) has taken the opportunity to renovate many tourist attractions, including the Singapore Museum of Art, the Peranakan Museum of Singapore (a local ethnic cultural center), and Reflections at Bukit Chandu (a World War II museum).

There will also be three major new attractions waiting for visitors when they return to Singapore.

One of them is the New York City Ice Cream Museum, which is popular with Instagram users for its rainbow-sprinkled pool and other colorful features on top of the ice cream. It will open sometime in the second half of 2021 in the Dempsey area, near Tanglin.

This was announced by (STB) at an annual industry conference last Wednesday (April 7th) for the local tourism industry.

Also scheduled to open later this year is Slingshot, an exciting trip to Clarke Quay. It is the highest in Asia and will ride the catapult nearly 70 meters in the air at a speed of 160 km per hour. This will replace the G-Max Reverse Bungee, a similar trip to Clarke Quay which stopped operating in 2019.

The third addition to Singapore’s tourist offerings is SkyHelix Sentosa, the country’s first panoramic open air attraction. It is set to open in 2022 at Imbiah Lookout, a short walk from Singapore Cable Car Station Sentosa.

“These projects are a welcome breath of fresh air amidst all the negativity and bad news in the last year,” said Keith Tan, CEO of STB. “Since the onset of the pandemic, we have focused on how to cope with the ‘long winter’.” He went on to say that now is the time to focus on how Singapore can prepare for the future and thrive to become an attractive destination. (ANI)