Directly: Mamata accuses the central security forces of genocide in Cooch Behar





Cooch Behar: Security personnel maintain vigilance at polling station after Election Commission ordered a ban on voting at polling station 126 in Sitalkuchi, where clashes broke out between locals and central forces in Sitalkuchi in Cooch Beha

The Pentagon defended its Navy by asserting its navigation rights within India’s exclusive economic zone without obtaining New Delhi permission, calling the move “in accordance with international law”.

In an unusual move, the U.S. Navy announced Wednesday that it conducted a freedom of navigation operation in Indian waters without prior consent to challenge India’s “excessive maritime claims,” ​​prompting a backlash from New Delhi, which on Friday said that has conveyed Washington concerns through diplomatic channels. The State Department (MEA) also challenged the U.S. Navy’s 7th Fleet statement on April 7 that freedom of navigation operation (FONOP) from USS John Paul Jones-guided missile destroyer “upheld the rights, freedoms and uses legitimate “of the sea recognized in international law by challenging the” excessive maritime claims “of India.

West Bengal Elections: Questioning the central forces’ version of firing on self-defense voters in Cooch Behar that killed four people, West Bengal Prime Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Saturday that her government would launch a CID investigation into the incident.

Four people were killed as central forces opened fire ostensibly after being attacked by locals, who tried to snatch police rifles.

Banerjee reiterated her demand for the resignation of Union Interior Minister Amit Shah over the holiday incident in Cooch Behar and wondered that “direct interference in the functioning of the Electoral Commission and the central forces” led to exaggerations.

Farmers protest: Amid a spate of Covid-19 issues, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar called on farmers protesting on the Delhi border to give up their long-standing agitation, saying the government was ready for a discussion. whenever they come up with a concrete proposal.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting against three new agro-marketing laws for almost five months now, daring the raging pandemic. There has been no progress in logging on the issue since January 22, when the 11th and final round of official talks took place between the Central government and the protesting farmers’ unions.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos