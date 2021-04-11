India registers 1,52,879 new COVID-19 infections; Active cases cross the 11 loop for the first time





The number rose to 1,69,275 with 839 new daily victims, the highest since October 18, 2020, official data showed

Representative image. PTI

New Delhi: Hit another high daily record of 1,52,879 new coronavirus infections, of India COVID-19 the number of cases rose to 1,33,58,805, while active cases violated the 11-lap limit for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic, according to data from the Union health ministry updated on Sunday. The death toll rose to 1,69,275 with 839 new daily deaths, the highest since Oct. 18, 2020, data updated at 8 a.m. showed. Recording a steady increase for the 32nd day in a row, active cases rose to 11.08,087 which accounted for 8.29 per cent of total infections, while the cure rate dropped further to 90.44 per cent, the ministry said. The active case load was at its lowest level at 1,35,926 on February 12 and at its highest level at 10,17,754 on September 18, 2020. The number of people recovering from the disease rose to 1,20,81,443, while the case fatality rate dropped further to 1.27 percent, the data said. Of India COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh limit on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. He crossed 60 loops on September 28, 70 loops on October 11, crossed 80 loops on October 29, 90 loops on November 20, and crossed the border of one crop on December 19. According to the Indian Medical Research Council (ICMR), 25,66,26,850 samples were tested as of April 10 with 14,12,047 samples being tested on Saturday. 839 new victims include 309 from Maharashtra, 123 from Chhattisgarh, 58 from Punjab, 49 from Gujarat, 46 from Uttar Pradesh, 39 from Delhi, 36 from Karnataka, 24 from Madhya Pradesh, 23 from Tamil Nadu, 18 from Rajasthan, 17 each from Kerala and Jharkhand, 12 each from Andhra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and West Bengal and 11 from Haryana. A total of 1,69,275 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 57,638 from Maharashtra, 12,886 from Tamil Nadu, 12,849 from Karnataka, 11,235 from Delhi, 10,390 from West Bengal, 9,085 from Uttar Pradesh, 7,448 from Punjab and 7,291 from Andhra Pradesh The health ministry stressed that more than 70 percent of deaths occurred due to interactions. “Our figures are being agreed with the Indian Medical Research Council,” the ministry said on its website, adding that the distribution of the figures by the state is subject to further verification and approval.

