EU inspectors to take a closer look at Russia’s Sputnik V Taiwan News

Officials from the European Medicines Agency will soon travel to Russia to evaluate the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine. “An inspection of a manufacturing site is a normal step in the context of assessing any marketing authorization requirements in the EU,” according to the agency. “The EMA has a legal obligation to verify that manufacturers of medicinal products for which an EU marketing authorization is sought are in compliance with good manufacturing practice (GMP).”

EMA Director Emer Cooke announced the inspection of production sites in Mars. She said officials would also visit clinics that had tested the vaccine in order to verify compliance with good clinical practice.

“Clinical evidence supporting the EU marketing authorization must comply with the GCP, an international ethical and scientific quality standard for the design, recording and reporting of evidence to humans. Compliance with this standard ensures that rights, security and the well-being of trial participants is protected and that clinical trial data are reliable, ”according to the EMA.

The agency says it will not publish the results of its inspections until the entire evaluation process for approval has been completed. Although the agency would not say exactly when the inspectors would travel, Russian authorities have cited April 10 as the date.

Can Russian data for Sputnik V be trusted?

Returning to the EU, distrust of the Russian vaccine is widespread. On March 17, five EU parliamentarians sent a letter to the EMA underlining these suspicions, saying that Russia had repeatedly shown that it is, “more than ready to engage professionally in the large-scale politicization and falsification of medical and scientific data when it serves them.

Parliamentarians cited Russia’s numerous Olympic doping scandals, as well as the poisoning of opposition figure Alexei Navalny, as evidence of this claim.

This is also the reason why Peter Liese, the health policy spokesman of the European People’s Conservative Party (EPP) in the European Parliament, has also called for a close evaluation of the Russian vaccine. “I can very well imagine it works, provides good protection and has reasonable side effects. However, this has not yet been proven, as it has never been fully inspected,” Liese told DW.

Liese says he found it problematic that Russia brought the vaccine to market so quickly. Moscow announced it had approved the use of the strike in August 2020, although it was tested on less than 100 people.

“More than 40,000 people in the trial participated in clinical trials for the approval of the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine,” says Liese. He says this is the least we can expect when it comes to approving new medicines, although “as in life, there is no such thing as 100% safety in medicines”.

Has EMA inspected other vaccines?

According to the EMA, “GMP inspections were carried out for the manufacturers of the four EU-authorized COVID-19 vaccines”: BioNTech-Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson. Inspections were carried out mainly in the US but also in the EU, for example, in Italy.

Within the EU, compliance with pharmaceutical manufacturing standards is coordinated by the EMA and monitored by national health authorities. Inspections outside the EU can only be waived when product testing has been completed within the last two or three years, the EMA explains.

Vaccines approved for use in the EU are evaluated in GCP test results carried out mainly by national regulatory agencies – in the case of BioNTech-Pfizer, for example, by the German and US authorities. EMA and the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) operate according to mutually recognized standards, EMA does not have such an agreement with Russian health authorities.

Does the EU need Sputnik V?

With coronavirus vaccination rates in the EU lagging far behind many other parts of the world, German Health Minister Jens Spahn recently announced that the German government was in negotiations with Moscow for the possible purchase of doses of Sputnik V subject to the approval of EMA.

Still, it remains unclear how much dose Russia is capable of carrying, which remains even more so when it comes to vaccinations. So far, the country has failed to develop the production capacity required to deliver large shipments to Europe.

One way to fix that problem would be to produce Sputnik V in the EU. The German subsidiary of Russian pharmaceutical manufacturer R-Pharm – R-Pharm Germany, based in the Bavarian town of Illertissen – has already submitted a request for inspections of the Sputnik V vaccine with EMA.

The Bavarian state government has also agreed to buy 2.5 million doses of the stroke – albeit only after receiving EMA approval. The first deliveries are expected in July, soon.

EU Parliament and healthcare expert Peter Liese says production capacity is essential: “If we are talking about one million doses in July, then I can guarantee we do not need them. But if we are talking about 20 or 30 million dose you have to do it, “says the politician. “There is no reason not to import a safe and effective vaccine.”

This article was translated from German by Jon Shelton.