Minors among the 5 terrorists killed in J&K, had the opportunity to surrender: police officers





12 terrorists have been killed by security forces in the last three days. Srinagar: Five terrorists were killed during two separate operations by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir today. Two security forces were also injured, police said. A teenager, who went missing less than a week ago and was believed to have joined a local terrorist group, was among three terrorist suspects killed in the operation in the village of Hadipora in Shopian district. Police said that during the operation they offered him a chance to surrender but it appeared that his accomplice was stopped from doing so. “We brought his parents to the meeting place and they called him to surrender. He wanted to surrender, but his accomplice stopped him from doing so,” said Vijay Kumar, the Inspector General’s police officer. Police said the operation began last night in the village of Hadipora after they received specific information about the presence of terrorists. The operation was carried out jointly by the Army, police and CRPF. “The teenager called his parents on the phone after they were shot in the neck last night. He is telling them that one of the terrorists was killed and asks them to save his life. We tried to save his life but one “Another terrorist, Asif, did not allow him to come out and surrender,” said Mr Kumar. A Defense spokesman said a rifle and a pistol were found from the meeting place. A clear indication that only two had guns and the juveniles could have been unarmed. On Friday, the minor’s parents had said their 14-year-old son was missing. They made a public call asking everyone to help them get their son back. The teenager’s body will not be handed over to his family for burial. According to Kashmir security protocol, the bodies of killed terrorists are being buried in burial sites without description by the police. Mr Kumar said they were ascertaining the exact age of the minor. “I have asked the Chief Police Inspector in Shopian to ascertain the exact age of the juvenile,” he said. In another operation in Anantnag, police said two terrorists were killed. According to police, the slain terrorists were involved in the killing of a Mohammad Saleem territorial army soldier on Friday. In the last three days 12 terrorists have been killed by security forces in four separate meetings in Kashmir.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos